Did Rangers’ Corey Seager & Marcus Semien Have Beef Between Them? Texas Fans Feel Otherwise

So what’s really going on with Marcus Semien and Corey Seager in Texas? Semien has already been shipped off to the Mets in a deal for Brandon Nimmo, and now it looks like Seager could be next to find a new home. Even though Rangers president Chris Young keeps insisting they’re not looking to trade their All-Star shortstop, that hasn’t stopped teams from calling.

Reportedly, big-market clubs like the Red Sox, Braves, and Yankees have all checked in to see just how untouchable Seager really is. However, until now, fans assumed the Rangers’ frustrating 2025 season was pushing the organization toward moving both stars. But according to MLB insider Jon Heyman, there may be more to the story, and things might not be as straightforward as everyone thought.

“There was a clubhouse ‘conflict’ between Marcus Semien and Corey Seager during their time with the Texas Rangers,” Rangers Nation quoted Heyman.

ADVERTISEMENT

While there’s still no concrete proof of any real fallout between Marcus Semien and Corey Seager, it does seem like there may have been a clash of philosophies.

According to reports, the two have long been perceived as having very different approaches to preparation and leadership style. Remember, DLLS Rangers reporter Jeff Wilson previously reported that Semien made several efforts during the 2025 season to organize team get-togethers, but turnout was often sparse. Wilson also noted that the team rarely spent time together away from the ballpark.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, that raises the question: did this disconnect play any role in the Rangers’ decision to trade Semien to the Mets?

Well, from a performance standpoint, Semien’s 2025 season didn’t give the front office much reason to hesitate. He struggled offensively, hitting just .230 with 15 HRs and 62 RBIs over 127 games while dealing with a foot injury. Meanwhile, Seager continued to produce solid numbers with a .271 average, 21 HRs, and 50 RBIs in 102 games.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Now, given that contrast, it’s easy to argue Semien’s decline at the plate was the primary reason for the move.

Still, if the rumors of philosophical differences carry any truth, that points to a more serious issue within the clubhouse. For a franchise that won a World Series as recently as 2023, but hasn’t captured a division title since 2016, the Rangers can’t really afford internal fractures, even if Semien and Seager are no longer teammates.

What’s more striking is that while Heyman’s report has only fueled the debate, fans remain split. They feel things are still well enough between the two!

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans are not buying enough of the Semien-Seager rift

Fans are citing Seager and Semien’s past camaraderie to prove things are all fine. “Do not believe it,” one user shared. “Fake news. Tensions will always grow when the team underperforms for multiple years,” added another.

USA Today via Reuters Oct 27, 2023; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) hits a two run home run during the ninth inning in game one of the 2023 World Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Well, if you remember the 2023 postseason, cameras frequently caught the two exchanging smiles, fist bumps, or brief words after clutch hits, key defensive stops, or inning-ending plays. However, both were vocal leaders in different ways. Semien often set the tone with energy and hustle, while Seager led with calm confidence. So, even if it’s anything, the clubhouse, fans have no clue about it publicly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moreover, the fans are still skeptical about whether the rumors of conflict are even true. “Where and when did Heyman report this? He would have tweeted it out if it were recent,” one user remarked. “Seager said more than 4 words in a row? Hard to believe….,” a sarcastic take by another. Check the trend of sharing breaking news by Heyman; they are all posted immediately via his X handle. In this case, we have yet to see anything. So if it’s an official report by Heyman, chances were high that it would come via his X, but nothing in real. So, should we believe?

Moreover, Seager, typical of his introvert nature, fans are yet to accept that he actually said, “talked a lot for someone who only played around 30 games that year,” as reported by the Rangers Nation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If Semien claimed Corey avoided team gatherings, why would Semien mention that Corey talked a lot, which is contradictory. If Semien’s issue was that nobody was building team chemistry, then why would Corey even be talking at all? Why also would Semien be sent away when it sounds like he was doing what was to be beneficial to the clubhouse? All of this doesn’t make sense to me,” added another fan.

Well, even if Seager had an issue in the clubhouse, Corey should not have been traded to the Mets. Rather, the Rangers president is vocal enough not to trade Seager. So, the reports coming up are contradictory, and till the time Heyman himself comes forward to share the news, it’s better to wait rather than speculate.