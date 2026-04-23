“Did They Win World Series?” – Luke Weaver Draws Backlash From Mets Fans After Putting New York on Notice

The Mets finally snapped their losing streak after 12 games. They won the second game against the Twins by a 3-2 score, and although it was a narrow win, the much-needed relief ultimately came. And as the Mets’ Luke Weaver struck out Byron Buxton to secure the final out, the emotions at the Mets’ dugout were visibly strong.

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Citi Field was on the edge till the 9th inning to see the Mets finally snap their losing streak. But although it was Weaver who made things possible, his post-game remarks brought more backlash than celebration from the fans.

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“It’s a sigh of relief,” Weaver said. “There’s a lot more games to play. Today was a great step in the right direction, and it was gonna take a game like that to get us going.” He served a notice to the Mets clubhouse to maintain the momentum they had waited for long. A few days ago, Devin Williams also said, “Get that one win…everything else will take care of itself.”

So, Weaver was clear about what’s next in line for the Mets, but he didn’t stop here, which drew the backlash.

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“Look, this wasn’t about attitude,” Weaver said post-game. “This wasn’t about work ethic. This wasn’t about a bad demeanor. There was none of that. It’s about just showing up every day, giving you something to cheer about. And thankfully, today, we freaking did that.”

Credit goes to the calm and composed Weaver for successfully thwarting the Buxton threat. Weaver started the ninth inning with the Twins trailing 2-3, and a single run would have made things difficult for the Mets. And with Buxton on the batter’s box, who’s scored the solo homer in the game, it was all on Weaver.

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“Look, people smell fear. I’m not the biggest guy in the room, but I ain’t scared of nobody, and that’s the attitude I try to take, and if I screw up, it’s on me. But at the end of the day, I’m gonna sleep at night. And I’m gonna feel good about the effort I put in, and I ain’t fearing nobody, you remember that,” Weaver added.

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So, Weaver’s fearless attitude brought a win to the Mets. His 87 mph changeup got Buxton out swinging. Moreover, in the eighth inning, Weaver spelled trouble as the Twins loaded their bases. However, sticking to his fearless mindset, he induced Luke Keaschall to foul out on the sixth pitch of the at-bat, closing the innings.

He finished the night with 3 SOs and no runs. A complete dominant display from Luke Weaver after his rough start this year, and he is currently standing at a 5.40 ERA in 10 games.

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However, as Weaver was sharing his hard mentality, it worked like a pep talk to the Citi Field. The stands were cheering every word of Weaver, but the fans online wondered if he sounded more than just required. The Mets just won a game after weeks and are still standing last in the division, but for the fans, Weaver sounded like the team has already won a championship.

The fans prefer to wait and see despite getting carried away by just one win.

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Luke Weaver gets roasted by the Mets fans

Did the Mets achieve their target in 2026 by winning against the Twins? Fans wonder. “Did they win the World Series or something?” One fan asks. Considering how Weaver tried to cheer up the half-empty stands with his strong words, the fans wonder if he sounds like the Mets have won a ring.

Last year, after winning the World Series, Dodgers’ Will Smith said, “You just keep fighting, man. Keep believing in each other, keep trusting in each other, and know the job is not finished.” In comparison, how Weaver said they “freaking did” against the Twins conveys the same emotions as a World Series winner. “Boy, he sure got the 14 fans there pumped up, didn’t he?” Another fan added.

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The few crowds in the stands were cheering for Luke Weaver, and we guess the reliever might have gotten carried away a bit, and that’s expected. The intensity of trolls and pressure during the losing streak was huge, and breaking that chain deserves an emotional outburst. Although the fans are not amused.

“A wild quote for a game against the twins in the first quarter of the season,” another user remarked. The Twins are currently third in the AL Central and doing .500.

The Mets-Twins series is now tied 1-1, and so fans wonder if winning a game against the Twins at the first leg of the season deserves such tough words. But again, Weaver might have tried to charge up the battered clubhouse after a much-needed win. “Hahahaha, he barely beat an average Minnesota Twins team,” another fan agrees.

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“Say what you want, that’s a mentality I want on my team every day of the week,” a reality check by a fan. The Mets were always expected to show this toughness around this time of year. However, during this losing streak, fans only got manager Carlos Mendoza’s optimistic statements and nothing else. So, they wonder where this toughness was all these days and if it could be continued hereon.

Well, only time will tell if Luke Weaver and his team can show this toughness in the coming days.