The Republicans have turned the Congressional Baseball Game for Charity into their own winning streak, claiming victory in the last six editions and leaving the Democrats searching for answers. With the 2027 showdown approaching, the party could have another advantage up its sleeve in the form of a former New York Yankees star. Mark Teixeira, the 2009 World Series champion, has won election to the U.S. House in Texas’ 21st Congressional District, opening the door for him to join the Republican lineup. However, while his baseball pedigree could prove valuable on the field, Teixeira has a different priority on his mind right now, and it has nothing to do with swinging a bat.

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“The Republicans won their sixth consecutive congressional baseball game. If you play in the next year’s game, are you making it absolutely certain that the GOP has seven wins in a row?” Fox Business host Stuart Varney asked Teixeira.

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“I’m sure we will win again, but quite frankly, Stuart, I’m tired of talking about this game,” Jomboy Media quoted Teixeira’s response. “I didn’t come here to play baseball. I came here to deliver for the American people, and that’s going to be my focus.”

Running as a Republican, Teixeira won the 2026 midterm election to represent Texas’s 21st Congressional District, succeeding departing Representative Chip Roy. But before that, he was better known for his baseball career.

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Teixeira played college baseball at Georgia Tech, winning the Dick Howser Trophy as the national collegiate player of the year in 2000. The Texas Rangers selected him fifth overall in the 2001 MLB Draft. He debuted with the Rangers in 2003 and quickly established himself as a premier power hitter. His breakout came in 2005, when he hit .301 with 43 home runs and 144 RBIs, earning his first All-Star selection, Gold Glove, and Silver Slugger.

Ahead of the 2009 season, Teixeira signed an eight-year, $180 million contract with New York. In his first year in pinstripes, he led the American League in home runs (39) and RBIs (122), finished runner-up in AL MVP voting, and helped the Yankees win their 27th World Series title.

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So, the Republicans getting someone like him during the annual Congressional baseball game will be huge, but the former Yankee has a different priority set. “I appreciate everyone asking if I’ll play in the Congressional Baseball game, but it’s not on my list of priorities. The good people of Texas’ 21st District sent me to Washington to work for them. That’s where my focus is, and I’m looking forward to getting to work!” Teixeira shared later via X.

Yet Teixeira will not be the first baseball pro to participate in the Congressional baseball game.

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Congressional baseball has a history of featuring MLB pros

Jim Bunning, a former Hall of Fame pitcher, threw a perfect game and won 224 MLB games. He served in both the U.S. House (1987–1999) and the U.S. Senate (1999–2011). After his election to the House, he suited up for the Republican team and pitched them to three victories.

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Wilmer Mizell pitched in the majors from 1952 to 1962 for the St. Louis Cardinals, Pittsburgh Pirates, and New York Mets before serving three terms in the House (1969–1975). According to the U.S. House of Representatives Archives, he dominated the annual game, leading the Republican team to six straight victories, winning every year he played.

Pius Schwert was a former catcher who played for the Yankees in 1914 and 1915. Schwert served in the House from 1939 until his death in 1941, participating in the congressional matchups during his tenure.

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If Teixeira can show up in the 2027 event, this list will go further.