“Didn’t Do My Job” – $22M Mets Pitcher Makes Honest Admission as NY’s Rough Season Threatens Playoff Hopes

The New York Mets entered the season with the majors’ second-highest payroll at $369 million, only to reach the All-Star break with their worst first-half performance in more than three decades. Clearly, fans were disappointed by the team’s lackluster 40-57 record entering the break. Even A.J. Minter, who joined the Mets last year hoping to become a key piece of the team’s postseason success, has seen his tenure largely defined by injuries. With the Mets headed toward another disappointing finish, the veteran reliever reflected on what he believes he failed to accomplish in Queens.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“The sad part is it feels like I didn’t do my job,” Minter told Max Goodman, per SNY Mets on X. “My job was to come here, be healthy and help this team win. I didn’t do both. It’s a sense of wishing it could be different.”

ADVERTISEMENT

After spending 8 years with the Atlanta Braves, A.J. Minter signed a 2-year, $22 million contract with the Mets in January 2025. Unfortunately, the lefty tore a left lat muscle in April after making just 13 appearances for New York. In fact, the season-ending surgery limited his performance to just 11 innings.

After recovery and rehab, he rejoined the roster toward the end of May this year. Meanwhile, the Mets not only failed to qualify for the playoffs last year, but they were also at the bottom of the NL East by the time he came back.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I fully expected when I signed here to compete and to go to the postseason every year,” Goodman quoted Minter in his NJ.com article. “Me being injured, I was part of the reason for it, so it’s definitely tough.”

The Mets were performing like contenders in the first half of 2025, at 55-42, and were expected to make the playoffs. However, their second half didn’t go as planned, and they ultimately missed out on a Wild Card berth after losing their final game of the regular season. In 2026, they have spent almost the entire season at the bottom of the division.

ADVERTISEMENT

And while the Mets’ collapse can’t be pinned on one person, Minter believes that his inability to stay healthy prevented him from contributing as he had initially hoped.

However, the 32-year-old has enjoyed his outings with the team. Particularly, his bonding with Brooks Raley and Luke Weaver. Minter has even admitted that Raley’s performance pushes both him and Weaver to be as effective as possible on the mound. While that is one thing, his team has a different approach now. Rather than competing for a playoff spot, they are looking to rebuild for next season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trade deadline could offer a fresh start for both A.J. Minter and the Mets

New York has a 42-58 record and sits 10.0 games behind the final National League Wild Card spot. So, if that’s any indication, the Mets are likely headed for their second consecutive season without a postseason appearance. That’s why the front office is already looking ahead to the trade deadline. And given their current situation, they are expected to be one of the biggest sellers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reportedly, the Mets have informed other teams that most of their roster is up for grabs. The only exclusions are Juan Soto, Nolan McLean, Carson Benge, AJ Ewing, and Christian Scott.

This means many of the Mets’ biggest names could be wearing different jerseys within a month, and A.J. Minter is likely to be one of them.

ADVERTISEMENT

The relief pitcher has a 1.80 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 20.0 innings. Minter also has an outstanding strikeout-to-walk ratio of 17.0 this season. This would make him a prime target for contenders looking to strengthen their bullpen for a deep October run without sacrificing any key pieces of their roster.

And Minter understands the business of baseball and the reality of the situation.

“If I do get traded, my job is to help bring back as much talent as I can back here,” Minter explained. “That’s the least I can do. I want to go out there, keep shoving, and hopefully I can give them a nice little prospect back.”

ADVERTISEMENT

With the Mets shifting their focus toward the future, the veteran only wants his final contribution to generate the expected return.