“Didn’t Even Think He Was Going to Get Traded”: Ex-Mets’ Cult Hero Drops Honest Take After Son Carries On His ‘Legacy’

It may just be a family thing for the Agbayanis. Benny Agbayani spent four seasons with the New York Mets from 1998 to 2001, posting a .282 AVG, a .372 OBP, and a .461 SLG. His clutch performances and energetic style quickly made him a fan favorite in Queens. Years later, when his son, Bruin, became eligible for the MLB Draft, the Mets showed interest during the pre-draft process, though they ultimately passed on selecting him. Now, that family connection appears to be coming full circle, with Agbayani’s legacy set to continue in New York.

The Mets reportedly acquired his son, Bruin Agbayani, in a trade with the Minnesota Twins as part of the package for lefty A.J. Minter. And obviously, Senior Agbayani couldn’t believe this.

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“I was shocked. I didn’t even think he was going to get traded. To have this come true, sometimes it’s a blessing, and sometimes, you never know,” SNY Mets quoted Agbayani on X. “It means a lot — I think it’s a great opportunity for him — it’s great to see him wearing a Mets jersey and continuing the legacy.”

As per Agbayani, Bruin was hoping to be with the Mets during the 2025 draft. Instead, he was picked up by the Minnesota Twins as their sixth-round pick. His stint with the Twins, though, was derailed by injuries, as he appeared in just 15 games before suffering a shoulder injury that sidelined him. While Bruin is still recovering from the injury, the Mets are expected to assign him to High-A St. Lucie.

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Now, as his father created a legacy with the Mets in the late nineties, Mets fans would be hoping for the same from his son as well. In fact, former Mets manager Bobby Valentine is betting high on Bruin.

“I like him a lot. He is a ballplayer,” Valentine told The Post’s Jon Heyman about his former outfielder’s son. “Left-handed hitter. Can run and has power.”

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Back in 2000, the Mets started the season in the Tokyo Dome against the Cubs. In the top of the 11th inning, with the score tied 1-1 and the bases loaded, Benny Agbayani crushed a low fastball from pitcher Kirk Rueter off the top of the wall. The ball sailed into the backdrop for a go-ahead grand slam, giving the Mets a 5-1 lead and securing their first win of the new season in front of an international audience. The clutch hit also made Agbayani an instant fan favorite in New York.

Agbayani’s legacy solidified even more at Game 3 of the NLDS against the San Francisco Giants in the same year. In the bottom of the 13th inning of a grueling, 5-hour and 22-minute playoff marathon, locked in a 2-2 tie, Agbayani launched a walk-off home run over the left-field wall off Giants reliever Aaron Fultz.

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Just as Bruin Agbayani landed with the Mets, he has big shoes to fill. Just last year, he recalled what it was like watching his father play for the Mets.

“Oh, it’s the greatest feeling,” Agbayani said. “Just hearing they’re Mets fans, that they love my dad and what he did in New York — just hearing about it, it’s fun.”

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The 19-year-old has a .268 average in the minor leagues this year. It’s too early to conclude on his future, but as his father, the fans would hope for similar clutch numbers from Bruin. However, Bruin is a future investment for the Mets and not a solution to the ongoing struggles.

The Mets need more to get over their offensive struggles

The Mets are currently ranked 26th in terms of average (.233), and 26th in terms of total runs scored (455). High-profile acquisitions and core players like Bo Bichette and Marcus Semien have largely failed to perform at the expected level, with Bichette, in particular, struggling to replace the team’s lost power. They are batting .256 and .210, respectively.

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However, as per the latest reports, the Mets may be fire sellers by the trade deadline and not buyers. The front office is actively moving veterans and rentals, such as trading A.J. Minter and shopping pitchers like Freddy Peralta and Clay Holmes, to acquire future assets. There are no reports of the Mets targeting a veteran slugger yet.

Thus, the existing batting lineup would continue to perform at the batter’s box for the Mets. Despite the acquisition of high-ceiling prospects like Agbayani, the Mets may not be expecting any miracles in the remaining season this year.