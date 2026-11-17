A .326 batting average in the KBO raised expectations for Hyeseong Kim, but life with the Los Angeles Dodgers has been far from the smooth transition he would have hoped for. Since arriving in LA last year, the Korean infielder has struggled to find consistent playing time, leaving him with little room to establish himself in the big leagues. His numbers have only added to the uncertainty, with his OPS falling from .699 in 2025 to .651 this season despite an even smaller sample size.

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Yet, just as doubts begin to grow over his long-term future in Dodger blue, general manager Brandon Gomes is offering a reason for optimism, backing Kim’s ability to turn things around and suggesting that his story in Los Angeles may be far from over.

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“I think Comet didn’t have the year that he was expecting offensively, but he has so many skills that fit us well,” Dodgers Nation quoted Gomes. “I know diving in this offseason to continue to chip away at the potential swing changes, we worked on some stuff at the end of the year that he felt pretty good about after presenting him plans, so I think he’ll continue to work through those things and hopefully take a step forward on swing mechanics and getting him into a really good place offensively.”

Since signing a three-year, $12.5 million deal ahead of the 2025 season, Kim has struggled to secure an everyday MLB role with the Dodgers, largely due to offensive adjustments to big-league pitching and mechanical swing overhauls.

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Kim struggled with high-velocity fastballs and breaking pitches early on. His strikeout rate fell from 30.6% in 2025 to 23.7% in 2026, while his walk rate rose from 4.1% to 9.2%.

Despite his second year with the Dodgers, Kim has yet to find his permanent place in the lineup. Injuries and competition compounded his struggles. He opened 2025 in Triple-A, missed time with shoulder bursitis, and lost the 2026 starting job to Alex Freeland. His only extended MLB stint in 2026 came in April and May when Mookie Betts went on the injured list, after which Kim spent most of the year in Triple-A, where he also struggled to a .675 OPS across 85 games.

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“Looking back on this season, I’m sorry I couldn’t show you a better performance, and I am deeply disappointed in myself. Still, I sincerely thank everyone who supported me until the end,” a disappointed Kim said.

Despite all these struggles, the Dodgers still find the Korean star valuable. Notably, he stole 13 bases in 14 attempts in 2025 and served as a dedicated late-inning pinch-runner on the Dodgers’ postseason rosters in both 2025 and 2026. So, Dodgers leadership consistently highlights Kim as a “double-plus runner” who brings an athletic element the aging roster lacks.

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Moreover, entering the 2027 season at age 28 on the final guaranteed year of his modest $12.5 million contract, Kim carries minimal financial risk. Especially for someone who was a four-time KBO Gold Glove winner. For the Dodgers, though, Kim needs to have more major league games to improve. Playing 43 games in 2026, down from 71 in 2025, offers a pale scenario for the Korean star.

The Dodgers need to seek a permanent position for Kim

The Dodgers are actively exploring free agency for a right-handed-hitting infielder. Because Kim bats left-handed, he could realistically claim the strong side of a platoon at second base. He could start around 100 to 110 games against right-handed pitching while shifting Tommy Edman into a roaming utility role.

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Kim’s main internal competition for an everyday infield role is Freeland, who beat Kim out in Spring Training 2026. So, now, if Kim’s offseason swing overhaul translates into consistent contact and a .700+ OPS, his superior speed and four-time KBO Gold Glove defense give him the edge to take over second base full-time.

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On the other hand, rather than locking Kim into one static square on the scorecard, the Dodgers could deploy him in the Kiké Hernández mold, starting five to six days a week across different positions. By 2027, key regulars like Mookie Betts (34), Max Muncy (36), and Freddie Freeman (37) will require scheduled off-days or DH turns. Kim can give Betts regular rest at shortstop, spell Tommy Edman at second base, and cover center field when Andy Pages sits.

So, it’s almost certain that the Dodgers are keeping Kim, at least for another season.