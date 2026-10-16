“Didn’t Know What to Expect”: Guardians Manager Heaps Praise on Crowd’s Behavior for ALCS Game 3

30,101 fans packed Progressive Field at 1 p.m. on Thursday, offering a stark rebuke to Tampa Bay’s empty Tropicana Field. The Cleveland Guardians just delivered the answer to what happens when a playoff game starts hours earlier than expected, yet thousands of fans refuse to let the stands go empty. They turned Progressive Field into a sea of support when the ALCS shifted to the city for Game 3. While the Tampa Bay Rays faced criticism for failing to draw sellout crowds at Tropicana Field in the first two games, the Guardians’ faithful offered a striking contrast.

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Despite the first pitch being moved up from 6 p.m. ET to 1 p.m. ET, 30,101 fans packed Progressive Field, sending a clear message about Cleveland’s postseason passion. The turnout even caught manager Stephen Vogt’s attention, as he acknowledged the supporters who showed up despite the inconvenient afternoon start. In a series where the Rays’ attendance had become an embarrassment, Cleveland’s crowd made sure the spotlight shifted to the power of a fan base standing behind its team.

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“The crowd was unbelievable. Really appreciate everybody changing their work schedules and moving things around to be here to support us because we feed off of our fans. It was a great crowd. We didn’t know what to expect. Obviously, people have lives, and we understand that. So to see that many fans show up at 1:00 on a Thursday, I think that’s huge for us,” Camryn Justice quoted Vogt.

Just hours before the game, MLB proactively adjusted the schedule because heavy rain and potential thunderstorms were forecast for Thursday evening in Cleveland. Since Progressive Field is an open-air stadium, the five-hour shift allowed the teams to complete the game during the afternoon without weather interruptions. That didn’t affect the inflow of fans to the ballpark.

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The 30,101 turnout fell short of the stadium’s 35,000 capacity, yet the attendance was remarkably strong given the circumstances.

Despite the sudden change to a weekday afternoon, the fans who made it created an intense, buzzing atmosphere. The crowd reached a fever pitch in the fifth inning when Cleveland’s Petey Halpin launched a go-ahead, two-run home run. The stadium erupted into absolute frenzy.

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As Halpin watched his hit clear the right-center field fence, he flipped his bat before rounding the bases. The crowd reaction surely acted as the catalyst. “I definitely threw it high. I think just the moment, and that being for sure the biggest moment of my career; just the energy and the excitement just kind of let it go,” Halpin said.

The remaining work to keep the packed house happy was done by the Guardians’ pitching staff.

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The Guardians’ pitching staff continues to dominate

The Guardians’ pitching staff completely locked down the Rays in Game 3 of the ALCS, racking up 13 total strikeouts while allowing only 3 hits.

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Gavin Williams finished his afternoon with 9 strikeouts over 5 innings. Mixing an overwhelming high-90s fastball with sharp breaking stuff, the Guardians’ starter struck out the Rays in the first inning and kept them off-balance through the third, keeping Tampa Bay entirely hitless in the early innings.

In the fourth, Williams yielded a leadoff walk to Victor Mesa Jr. and a double to Yandy Diaz, putting runners in scoring position. While he still managed to strike out core anchors Jonathan Aranda and Junior Caminero in back-to-back at-bats, Chandler Simpson hit a two-run triple down the line to score both runners, giving the Rays a temporary 2–1 lead. Williams quickly induced a flyout to stop further damage.

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The Guardians’ starter bounced back in the fifth. He carved through the bottom of the Rays’ lineup, logging his 8th and 9th strikeouts of the afternoon before turning the ball over. However, despite throwing only 70 pitches, Vogt aggressively transitioned to the bullpen with a 3–2 lead. It suggests maybe the team is preserving Williams for the deciders.

Daniel Espino took the mound in the sixth. He executed flawless sequencing, forcing two quick groundouts and concluding his perfect inning by striking out Junior Caminero on a blistering fastball away. Erik Sabrowski took over in the seventh to deal withthe core of the Rays’ order. Utilizing high-spin breaking balls, he sat Victor Mesa Jr. down on strikes and forced two harmless pop-ups, maintaining the string of consecutive retired batters.

Cade Smith saved another game, recording the final outs from his 1.1 innings. Nevertheless, with such dominance, the Guardians should finish the series by Game 5.