“Didn’t Live Up to the End of the Bargain”: Yankees’ Owner Blames Aaron Judge & Co. After Team’s Playoff Elimination

The New York Yankees once again fell short in October, extending their World Series drought to 17 seasons. While many have blamed manager Aaron Boone and GM Brian Cashman, the Yankees’ owner, Hal Steinbrenner, has a different opinion.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Speaking to the reporters on ZOOM from Tampa during the Yankees’ end-of-season presser on Wednesday, Steinbrenner expressed his frustration with the lineup’s inability to deliver when it mattered most.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I thought Boone managed a good season, especially with the pitching staff,” Steinbrenner said, per Talkin’ Yanks on X.

“We had a lot of additions and subtractions to the rotation throughout the course of the season. Our bullpen was absolutely exhausted by the end of the season. He got through all that, and he got us through the playoffs. The bottom line is the players didn’t live up to their end of the bargain in the playoffs.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Yankees had one of the best pitching staffs in the major leagues, despite opening the season without frontline starters like Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon.

Cam Schlittler finished the season with a 1.95 ERA and 239 strikeouts. The Yankees finished 93-68, second in the AL East behind the Tampa Bay Rays. They led the league with an ERA of 3.23.

ADVERTISEMENT

Constant roster adjustments, injuries, and a lack of length from the starting rotation forced key relievers into high-leverage situations throughout the second half of the season. Analysts noted that insufficient deadline reinforcements left the relief corps overextended, with arms like Fernando Cruz and others dealing with heavy usage. Yet, by the end of the regular season, their ERA stood at 3.13.

Steinbrenner pointed to the Yankees’ offensive shortcomings as the reason for another year of playoff disappointment. According to him, Cashman put together a roster that was “capable of winning a championship.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The offense showed flashes of its potential during the AL Wild Card Series when the Yankees swept the Boston Red Sox in the Bronx to advance to the ALDS. But the AL East-best, the Rays, easily dismantled the offense in the division series.

The Yankees failed to tally up runs as the Rays outscored them by a combined total of 10 to 5 and swept them in three games.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the presser, Steinbrenner also acknowledged how injuries played a key role in the Yankees’ struggles.

He spoke about the prolonged absences of captain Aaron Judge and veteran slugger Giancarlo Stanton and how that affected the team.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Yankees also missed Cody Bellinger and Giancarlo Stanton for parts of the season due to injuries. However, he maintained that the lineup still should have produced a better performance. Ben Rice (.264 BA, 41 HR) is one of the players who lived up to the expectations and delivered consistently.

“He can take advantage of the rest of the winter and be ready to go when Spring Training starts,” Cashman said about Aaron Judge.

Despite the fans’ frustration with the manager, Steinbrenner confirmed that Aaron Boone is returning for the next season. Cashman, too, has agreed to a new contract that will keep him in charge of baseball operations for the 2027 season, marking his 30th year in the role. However, the fate of the coaching staff is yet to be determined.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hitting coach James Rowson and assistant coaches Casey Dykes and Jake Hirst helped build an offense that ranked 10th in runs scored (739), 11th in OPS (.720), and 14th in wRC+ (101) in the regular season. Without Aaron Judge, the Yankees also recorded one of the worst batting averages (.229) in the majors.

It showed just how much the team depends on a single player to steer its production. These numbers hold significance, especially after Judge demanded that the Yankees go “all-in” during the offseason.

“We’re the Yankees,” Judge had told the media after the team was eliminated. “I feel like they should go all-in and do what they need to do. If we’ve got holes, if it’s finding certain players or personnel, whatever we need, you’ve got to go out there and get it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Yankees’ lineup is, however, set to look different next year with multiple expiring contracts.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Grisham will be free agents and most likely won’t return to the Bronx. Paul Goldschmidt is also scheduled to become a free agent. Amed Rosario will become a free agent after the 2027 season. This offseason, the Yankees will have to address their needs at third base and catcher.

Aside from filling the gaps, the Yankees should also determine how to improve an offense that repeatedly fell short while preserving the pitching foundation that helped them reach October. Now it’s up to Captain Judge and his team to finally follow through on their promise of bringing the Commissioner’s Trophy back to the Bronx in 2027.