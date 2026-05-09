“Didn’t Match Up” – Blue Jays Manager Holds Nothing Back After Tough Decision Against 24YO Phenom

The Yankees faced a lot of flak for optioning Jasson Dominguez after his .300+ spring season. Now, the Blue Jays went a step ahead and optioned their 24-year-old slugger from the active roster despite hitting .423.

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A shake-up was anticipated as Addison Barger was going to be activated today from the IL. But it was not clear who would be going to Buffalo to make room. There were a few struggling names, but John Schneider chose the uncommon path, mainly forced by the roster formation.

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“We’re just looking at the runway for him and the runway for others, and it didn’t really match up. I could see him being part of us again at some point. He definitely showed well,” MLB insider Keegan Matheson shared how Schneider called it a “tough decision” to option Yohendrick Piñango.

The Jays’ demoting Piñango comes as a surprise. Their No. 10 prospect debuted in MLB on April 26 and since then has recorded a .423 average from 10 games. There were no homers, but he took 11 hits, which proved his hard contact. The Blue Jays’ offense struggled heavily last month, hitting a meager .242. Piñango’s aggressive approach brought life and the threat of damage to a lineup in need of it.

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However, it was the number game in the lineup that caught Piñango in the middle. Daulton Varsho and Jesus Sanchez were already there as the Jays’ lefty outfielder, and the addition of Barger as another left-handed hitter made space for Piñango. Schneider holds nothing back, acknowledging how Piñango was left behind in the number game.

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There were other options as well to make room for Barger. For instance, Davis Schneider is batting .127, but he walked 15 times, and his .314 on-base percentage might have made the Blue Jays take a longer bet on him. Then, Lenyn Sosa is also struggling at the plate. He is hitting .237 and has managed only 1 HR so far. But he is out of Minor League options.

So, other than Piñango, Schneider had no other options to make room for Barger. And Barger’s return is a welcome addition for the Jays.

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The Blue Jays are presently tied for 23rd in MLB with just 34 HRs, and they’re 22nd in slugging percentage. Considering how Barger performed last year, he could be the best thing for a rebound. Last year, he slashed .243/.301/.756 with 21 HRs, and in the World Series, he went 12-for-25 with a 1.216 OPS. So, Schneider is betting on him again.

“We all know what he brings to the table,” Schneider said. “Hopefully, it’s some intentful swings. Hopefully, it’s some slug and a good approach. He’ll be right in the thick of it.”

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Barger proved in the latest game against the Angels. The Jays won the game by 14-1, and Barger scored 1 run from 3 at-bats along with 2 stolen bases.

The Jays’ offense is hinting at better days ahead, and so is their pitching.

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The Blue Jays’ pitching is making a comeback

The Jays’ ERA is ranked 16th (4.11) and 10th in allowing home runs. The biggest reason behind such stats is the absence of the elite pitchers. The Jays played the entire April without Trey Yesavage, Shane Bieber, Jose Berrios, and Cody Ponce. However, things are changing.

Yesavage is back and doing what he does best. He started the latest game against the Angels and pitched 4 innings with 6 SOs without any runs. The bullpen also dominated, with Mason Fluharty, Tommy Nance, and Braydon Fisher also steamrolling the Angels’ lineup. The pitching staff would be further armed after Bieber’s return.

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Bieber is currently on a 60-day injured list after suffering from elbow inflammation stemming from his previous Tommy John surgery. He is all set to face live batters, and by late May, Bieber should be back with the Jays.

Things are not much positive with Berrios, though. He was rehabbing, but felt an issue in his injury area. An MRI showed inflammation in Berrios’ elbow as well as other small changes to his initial elbow injury. So, Berrios’ return might get postponed. Still, Yesavage’s return is already yielding results, and Bieber’s return would be the icing on the cake.

The Blue Jays are 8 wins behind the table-topper Yankees. If the offense and defense can work together like in the game against the Angels, a turnaround is still possible.