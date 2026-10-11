“Didn’t Meet That Standard”: Yankees Legend & HoF Points to a Major Troubling Clubhouse Pattern

In 17 years, the New York Yankees appeared in the World Series only once (2024) and lost that one too. CC Sabathia did not hold players or personnel accountable after the Tampa Bay Rays swept the New York Yankees in the ALDS this year. The Hall of Famer instead pointed to a larger problem: the decline in clubhouse standard. After the Yankees’ exit from the divisional series, the clubhouse legend ripped into the current squad.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“It was like, there’s a standard that’s set here, and we didn’t meet that standard,” CC Sabathia told Hector Beauchamp, per Kalshi Baseball on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

“No disrespect, but they don’t know what that standard is. You know why? Because there’s nobody in there keeping that standard.”

CC Sabathia is a member of the last World Series-winning Yankees team in 2009. He started playing for the Bronx Bombers that same season. The Yankees retired his jersey number in September. The 3x All-Star with the Yanks wants the club back to its former glory.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the Tampa Bay Rays defeated the Yankees, the visitors’ clubhouse at Yankee Stadium was blasting with the team’s victory anthem, “New York, New York, New York” by Frank Sinatra. It reflected how the 27-time World Series champions have lost their dominance and relevance in the present era of baseball.

When Sabathia joined the Yankees, the clubhouse was littered with legendary players, including Reggie Jackson, Willie Randolph, and others. He linked the Yankees’ fall from grace to the departure of these clubhouse icons.

ADVERTISEMENT

For the legendary pitcher, these champions embodied the clubhouse dominance. They had set a non-negotiable standard that focused on winning. But without anyone to enforce that, the current team got distracted from their ultimate goal.

“Once [Joe] Girardi left, it’s been a wrap. When I first came, it was Ron Guidry, Reggie Jackson, Mickey Rivers, and Willie Randolph. It was not only the core four, it was those guys too,” recalled Sabathia.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So you knew what the standard was, because the standard was sitting in the f— room right next to you. Derek is sitting on the FOX desk. Moe is somewhere selling hot sauce.”

Sabathia’s commentary offers a broader perspective on the Yankees’ current clubhouse culture, starting with the front office and the ownership.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aaron Boone is the longest-tenured Yankees manager to go without a World Series win. Yet he has never really been on the hot seat. With a lockout looming in 2027, Boone will likely complete the final year of his contract before the Yankees move on from him.

Brian Cashman has been handling the role of the Yankees’ general manager for nearly three decades. The once high-risk jobs under George Steinbrenner are not so much at risk now under his son, Hal Steinbrenner.

ADVERTISEMENT

During George Steinbrenner’s era, the Yankees went without a World Series title for 17 years once. To end the streak that lasted from 1979 to 1996, Steinbrenner stepped back from direct meddling, fired Buck Showalter, and allowed a patient rebuilding of the farm system, with Joe Torre as the team’s manager.

Torre had a calming influence on the clubhouse and led the team to make it a dynasty. Boonie was probably brought in to follow the same suit.

Hired to replace Joe Girardi’s rigidity, Aaron Boone brought a player-first philosophy to the Yankees’ clubhouse. The skipper is also known for shielding his players publicly. Though the players love him, Boone’s style has received criticism for the lack of accountability it creates within the clubhouse.

ADVERTISEMENT

Girardi’s tenure was structured and demanding who ran the clubhouse with ultimate discipline. That culture was anchored by veteran presence and remaining dynasty figures like Derek Jeter, Mariano Rivera, Andy Pettitte, and CC Sabathia, who naturally maintained accountability. The former manager never shied away from calling out his players.

For example, his 2014 post-season critique held players accountable for conditioning or lack of hunger. When he was fired in 2017, Aaron Boone was hired to fix the communication gaps, as the team pivoted toward a younger core. But per Sabathia, that old-school presence is the need of the hour for this team that left alongside Girardi and the “Core Four” era.

Accountability is a must for a championship-caliber team.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sabathia also offered a simple but effective solution to the problem of the absence of veteran leadership.

To bring back the championship mentality, the Yankees must invite the champions back to the clubhouse, beginning with their Spring Training facility in Tampa when the Yankees return ahead of the 2027 regular season. Sabathia believes their mere presence alone can push the Yankees into action.