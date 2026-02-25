“Didn’t Value Him” — Yankees Broadcaster Rips Into Mets and Darryl Strawberry Over Pete Alonso Comment

Pete Alonso leaving the New York Mets wasn’t even big news. But Darryl Strawberry did not take Alonso’s leaving kindly. Now, Yankees broadcaster Michael Kay has come out and supported Pete Alonso’s decision to leave the Mets for the Orioles.

Darryl Strawberry, a couple of days ago, said, “I was really shocked that Pete would leave New York for Baltimore… one day he is going to wake up… regret you didn’t stick.”

To this, Kay replied, saying, “He wasn’t offered a contract by the Mets… Once the Orioles offered him 5 years, 155, he knew that they (the Mets) weren’t going to go there… It’s already been pretty much articulated to him that they didn’t value him in that way.”

The New York Mets missed the 2025 postseason on the final day of the regular season, heartbreakingly after their major collapse in mid-June, and finished with a record of 38–55. They finished outside the playoffs despite carrying one of baseball’s highest payroll rosters ever assembled, which was above $300 million.

President David Stearns later admitted the core required changes after another disappointing season. Pete Alonso had an opt-out clause after signing a two-year contract earlier. After that season ended, Alonso confirmed publicly that he intended to enter free agency.

Once free agency began, several teams showed serious interest, including the Baltimore Orioles and the Red Sox. The Orioles offered Alonso a five-year contract worth $155 million. That averaged $31 million annually, far exceeding his previous $24 million opt-out option salary.

Reports indicated Pete Alonso understood the Mets were unlikely to match Baltimore’s long-term financial commitment. We also learnt that the Mets front office never formally presented Alonso with any contract offers.

Imago Seattle Mariners v New York Mets New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso flips the game ball to relief pitcher Edwin Diaz after the final out of the Mets 3-1 victory in the baseball game against the Seattle Mariners at Citi Field in Corona, N.Y., on August 16, 2025. New York City United States Copyright: xGordonxDonovanx originalFilename:donovan-seattlem250816_np9H8

That reality showed a clear difference between Baltimore’s commitment and New York’s measured approach toward Alonso.

Meanwhile, the New York Mets offered Edwin Díaz $66 million, showing willingness to negotiate with other stars. Sources confirmed the Mets anticipated Alonso was testing markets before potentially returning to the Mets under adjusted expectations.

However, Baltimore’s five-year offer removed any realistic pathway for the Mets retaining him. That moment defined everything, showing clearly where Alonso stood within the Mets’ organizational priorities.

Alonso left holding the Mets franchise record with 264 home runs across seven seasons. He surpassed Darryl Strawberry’s longstanding mark of 252 homers during an emotional summer celebration at Citi Field. His power kept the Mets competitive, including crucial homers during their dramatic 2024 playoff run. That season, the Mets reached within two games of the World Series.

David Stearns still publicly called Alonso “a great Met” during offseason media availability interviews. However, those words contrasted with reality, since the organization never formally extended any proposal.

Darryl Strawberry suggested that Alonso might regret leaving New York and the historic opportunities one day. He referenced his own departure and personal regret following leaving the Mets. However, the Mets never offering Alonso any contract complicates the argument about loyalty expectations from players.

Players choose teams, valuing them, especially when there is a guaranteed $155 million contract. And Strawberry might argue that money is not everything, but if that’s the case, Pete Alonso will argue that the Mets should have valued him as the Orioles did. And if they did, Alonso would still be in Queens, giving his best.

Pete Alonso makes his allegiance to the Orioles clear

The Baltimore Orioles gave Pete Alonso what he wants, and Pete Alonso is showing immediate impact at Orioles Park.

Pete Alonso announced himself by hitting 2 home runs in 2 Grapefruit League games. Those swings gave Baltimore Orioles fans early proof that their new investment is making an immediate impact.

Pete Alonso joined the camp and instantly became a visible presence inside the clubhouse. Teammates noticed communication happening smoothly, reflecting his intent to guide teammates from the first day. Alonso said, “I just want to share my experience when I can.”

His leadership focus continued as teammates responded positively during early spring training workouts.

He emphasized consistency, saying winning at-bats mattered more than simply chasing highlight moments. Pete Alonso explained, “It’s not just wanting to be a hitter, it’s winning at-bats.” He reinforced that approach after posting a .272 average and 170 hits last season with the Mets.

Those numbers showed efficiency, supporting his focus on smarter offensive decision-making.

The $115 million contract has already increased expectations for postseason contention and sustained offensive production. If early spring homers continue, Baltimore could witness a meaningful transformation this year inside Camden Yards.