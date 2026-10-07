“Die-Hard” Yankees Fans Put Under Spotlight as ALDS Ticket Prices Drop Under $100

A roughly 20% price drop in ALDS tickets in the Bronx has put the enthusiasm of the Yankees fans under scrutiny. The Yankees are returning to New York at the brink of elimination, down by two games in the best-of-five ALDS. As the series shifts from Tropicana Field to Yankee Stadium, the home team will play against the Tampa Bay Rays to keep their playoff run alive. The Yankees’ do-or-die situation has brought an unexpected benefit for fans hoping to watch the game at Yankee Stadium.

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Ticket prices for the Yankees’ ALDS Game 3 and Game 4 (if necessary) against the Rays have dropped sharply on the secondary market. The latest ticket-market tracking found that the cheapest tickets for Game 3 on October 7 are available under $90, including fees. Tickets for Game 4, which will only be played if the Yankees win the previous one, were also listed around $90, including fees. It’s a sharp decline from the reported prices only a week ago. The New York Post also reported on the same.

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Jordan Moore of DraftKings took a jibe at the Yankees fans for the price drop. He quipped on X, “Ticket prices to games 3 and 4 of the ALDS in the Bronx have dropped by nearly 40%, according to multiple ticket sites. Get-in is now under $90 at Yankee Stadium, lower than Tropicana Field for games 1, 2, and 5. So much for “die-hard” Yankees fans.”

According to the NY Post, on October 1, tickets for Game 3 and Game 4 were listed at $123 on vividseats.com. The starting price fell to $98 for Game 3 and to $95 for Game 4 at one point. It marked a decline of approximately 20%.

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At the time of reporting this article, the cheapest seats on vividseats.com are available at $100 for Game 3. The lowest ticket price for Game 4 on 0n the same market is $104. Despite the latest price hike, there is still a 15-18% decline from the original listing.

Prices also differ depending on the marketplace.

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At the time of reporting this article, the cheapest Game 3 ticket on SeatGeek.com is available at $94, including fees. The cheapest Game 4 tickets are available for $97.

The reason behind? The Yankees are only one loss away from elimination.

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The Tampa Bay Rays dominated the Yankees at Tropicana Field, beating them 1-0 in Game 1 and 5-2 in Game 2. If the Yankees win both games at the Bronx, they will go back to Tropicana Field for Game 5.

Since fans hesitate to pay exorbitant prices to watch the home team’s postseason potentially come to an end, sellers have drastically lowered the prices to encourage fans to buy tickets. With Max Fried and Carlos Rodon taking the mound in the home games, the Yankees will need the fans to roar and cheer them to victory.

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Notably, this is not the first time playoff ticket prices for the Yankees have dramatically declined.

In the 2025 ALDS against the Toronto Blue Jays, tickets for potential Games 3 and 4 at Yankee Stadium dropped significantly after the Yankees lost the first two games. The Blue Jays handed them two lopsided losses at Rogers Centre. Game 3 tickets fell from $117 to $83, while Game 4 tickets dropped from $129 to $81 at Yankee Stadium.

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A similar trend was also noted during the 2022 ALCS. Playing against the Houston Astros, the Yankees were trailing after losing Game 1 and Game 2 at Minute Maid Stadium. When the series shifted to the Bronx, ticket prices plunged. After a 0-5 shutout in Game 3, the cost plummeted to only $18 in Game 4, when the initial prices had gone up to as high as $505.

Recently, ticket prices at Dodger Stadium have also dropped, like at Yankee Stadium. During the Division Series opener, the Dodgers also sold low-priced tickets, but for a completely different reason.

LA weather forces ticket prices to drop at Dodger Stadium

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The Los Angeles Dodgers are chasing a World Series three-peat and are the NL West winners. Despite earning a postseason bye and entering the playoffs with a 100-62 record, swaths of seats remained unsold at Dodger Stadium before the division series opener.

With the first pitch scheduled for 1:00 PM E.T. amid the LA heatwave, fans were hesitant to buy tickets despite them being available for only $56. Even the seats behind home plate were available for as low as $434.

However, ultimately, over 50,000 fans turned up at Dodger Stadium to cheer for the home team. While the first-pitch temperature rose to 100 degrees, it peaked at 103. The Dodgers provided their fans with towels and plenty of water bottles to beat the heat.