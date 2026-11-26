For Shohei Ohtani, the road to another October run begins long before the first pitch of the regular season. After injuries disrupted his pitching plans in 2026, the Los Angeles Dodgers superstar needs a carefully managed buildup to return as a two-way force. He needs to compete at both ends when the next postseason arrives. However, with MLB’s December 1 CBA deadline approaching, the looming threat of a lockout could complicate those preparations. And as uncertainty clouds the start of the new season, Ohtani is opening up about the challenges that could stand between him and his next big campaign.

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“For pitchers, if an unnecessary period gets added, fatigue from unnecessary throwing builds up, so it becomes a difficult decision,” Dodgersbeat quoted Shohei Ohtani.

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Ohtani wants to be ready to pitch as soon as play resumes. But ramping up without a firm Opening Day target is risky. Coming off a 2026 season where left-knee and right-biceps inflammation shut down his pitching after July 3 (despite posting a 1.79 ERA across 85⅔ innings), Ohtani noted that simply cutting his playing time isn’t an automatic fix. He emphasized that too little work can cause issues just as easily as overworking. It makes it tricky to find the right balance to keep him healthy for October.

However, discussions between Ohtani and the Dodgers regarding his 2027 two-way schedule have started, but no plan is finalized. Reportedly, once a lockout begins, MLB rules strictly prohibit players on the 40-man roster from communicating with team coaches, trainers, and doctors, or using team facilities. So, despite discussions with the Dodgers, Ohtani is still unsure about when to start his buildup.

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“Nothing has been decided at this point,” Ohtani added. “The team has several plans, and I have several plans, and we’re figuring out what’s best.”

Additional workload in throwing practice during pitching buildup comes with risks of getting injured again. Hence, pitching buildup without a planned schedule is what makes Ohtani wonder about the next season.

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Workload management is critical for Shohei Ohtani. Standard MLB pitchers use non-throwing days for active recovery and tissue repair. Because Ohtani serves as an everyday designated hitter, he constantly generates high-velocity rotational forces. This keeps his body in a near-constant state of physical exertion.

Ohtani has already undergone two major right elbow surgeries (Tommy John surgery in 2018 and a revision procedure with an internal brace in 2023). Managing his innings and pitch counts is vital to prevent cumulative micro-trauma to his ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) and surrounding muscles.

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However, apart from his concerns for pitching buildup, talks are already underway about whether two-way exposure is taking a toll on Ohtani.

Shohei Ohtani’s outing may be limited

As Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman noted following the 2026 season, the goal of limiting Ohtani’s regular-season innings is to ensure he stays healthy and explosive for the postseason rather than burning out in August or September.

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“His body is changing. His skills are changing. He’s 32, with 13 seasons of professional baseball burdening his lumbering 6-foot-4 frame, and part of his game is slowly disintegrating under the weight… The problem is his pitching. It’s hurting him. It’s distracting him; it’s exhausting him,” the Los Angeles Times’ Bill Plaschke said in October.

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The physical toll of two-way play noticeably hurt Ohtani’s offense in 2026. After hitting 54 and 55 home runs in 2024 and 2025, his power dipped to 30 homers with a .275 average as lower-body and arm fatigue set in. So, focusing purely on hitting, as he did during his historic 50/50 MVP campaign in 2024, maximizes his offensive output and keeps him in the lineup for October.

Shohei Ohtani has already confirmed his ongoing talks with the Dodgers regarding his plan for the next season. Hopefully, a decision will be made that will make Ohtani’s career last longer.