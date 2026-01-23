“Dinosaur”-MLB World Gives Up on Veteran NBC Broadcaster After Sunday Night Baseball Announcement

With NBC bringing a wave of nostalgia by reclaiming MLB’s Sunday night package after ESPN’s 36-year run, the network is leaning even harder into the throwback vibe with its pregame coverage. Remember Bob Costas? The 73-year-old, best known as the voice of NBC’s iconic Game of the Week in the 1980s, is set to host the pregame show airing on NBC, the network announced January 22.

What makes it more interesting is that Costas had just stepped away from baseball play-by-play at the end of the 2024 postseason. So, for some fans, the news sparks warm nostalgia, but across the wider baseball community, the reaction hasn’t been quite as rosy.

Instead, there’s a growing sense that MLB fans might be giving up their hopes.

“Bob Costas will be the host of the pregame show for Sunday Night Baseball’s first year on NBC,” Talkin’ Baseball cited NBC Sports PR.

Well, for four decades, Costas was a constant presence on NBC Sports, filling a wide range of roles. He presented MLB games on NBC from 1982 to 1989, then returned from 1994 to 2000. He was also part of the broadcast team for the 1995 World Series and later became the lead play-by-play voice for the Fall Classic in 1997 and 1999.

Now, in 2026, Costas is set to make his return once again, debuting as the host of NBC’s new primetime MLB package on March 26 at Dodger Stadium!

That said, like most long-tenured broadcasters, Costas hasn’t been without controversy.

Notably, in 2012, he drew national attention for a halftime commentary during Sunday Night Football that addressed gun violence following the Jovan Belcher tragedy. Some applauded him for tackling a serious topic, while others felt politics didn’t belong in a sports broadcast. More recently, critics have taken issue with his pacing and storytelling-heavy approach, arguing that it feels out of step with today’s faster, more casual broadcast style.

Supporters, however, say that same historical depth is exactly what baseball is missing.

So while Costas’ return carries plenty of nostalgic appeal, it’s clear that not all fans, especially younger ones, are on board. And judging by the reaction playing out across social media, the fanbase is very much split on whether his style still fits the modern game.

Fans are giving up on MLB’s Sunday night broadcasting

Does Costas’ return to MLB broadcasting sound outdated? Fans think so. “Dinosaur,” one fan said. “He needs to retire,” added another. Well, they may not be entirely wrong here. Modern sports broadcasts favor a faster pace, looser conversations, analytics talk, and personality-driven commentary. In contrast, Costas’s style is more deliberate, formal, and story-heavy.

So, for younger viewers raised on ESPN debates, social media clips, and alt-casts, it can feel slow or stiff.

“Move on to someone new. Costas is terrible,” another user remarked. “Yeah, I’m never watching that ever,” one more prediction comes from a fan.

So maybe NBC has miscalculated its move in MLB broadcasting. While the reintroduction of Bob Costas drives nostalgia, MLB’s target age group has largely changed or evolved. The polished, authoritative delivery that once signaled credibility could now be interpreted as preachy or disconnected, especially when compared with more casual or self-aware announcers.

“Is anyone under the age of 70 available for this job?? Time for new blood,” one MLB enthusiast added.

For the unversed, a new wave of younger voices is already reshaping MLB broadcasting. For example, Jenny Cavnar made history in 2024 as the first female lead play-by-play announcer, while talents like Rylee Pay are emerging in Minor League Baseball. Names like Erica Weston, Audra Martin, and a growing group of younger faces on MLB Network, and it’s clear broadcasts are evolving with fresh perspectives and a more modern feel.

For many fans, that style is closer to what they’re looking for right now. In that context, Costas doesn’t feel outdated so much as out of step with where broadcasting is headed. Whether that’s a negative or a positive really comes down to what each fan wants from a baseball broadcast in 2026.