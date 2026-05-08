Disappointed Anthony Volpe Breaks Silence After Brian Cashman’s Blunt Message Following Yankees Demotion

Anthony Volpe finally addressed the Yankees’ decision not to include him in the active roster after his minor league assignment. While the youngster kept a measured tone, the discontent generated from the move was fairly apparent. His comments came shortly after Brian Cashman picked a different player to play shortstop despite Volpe being fit to return.

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In a New York Post Sports interview on Friday, reporter Dan Martin was asked what Volpe said to him about being left in the minors.

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“He said, it’s their decision, you know, he can’t really fight it,” said Martin. He was also asked if Volpe thinks he has played enough to get his job back. Martin interpreted that the player would say, “I’m very disappointed that they made this decision.”

Anthony Volpe underwent surgery to repair a partially torn labrum in his left shoulder last October. He spent the early 2026 in recovery and started a rehab assignment with Double-A Somerset on April 14. Because Volpe is a former Gold Glove winner and the team’s established shortstop, the franchise initially indicated he would reclaim his spot once healthy.

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Volpe transferred to Triple-A at the end of April to complete his rehab assignment. And the 25-year-old reached the maximum limit of minor league assignments on May 3. Like many others, Volpe himself expected to get back on the MLB roster. But José Caballero’s recent outing turned out to be a roadblock for him. The team chose him to act as Volpe’s replacement, and José proved to be an elite defender with +7 DRS. He is also leading the AL in stolen bases.

When asked if Caballero’s hot streak complicated Volpe’s return, general manager Brian Cashman was blunt. He first admitted that they’re paid to make very difficult choices. Cashman also explained that the Yankees’ deep roster gave them the luxury of choosing performance over status. And that’s why he wanted to make sure Caballero’s emergence is honored by the team.

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“It wasn’t anything that Anthony Volpe was doing wrong,” he added. “It was what Cabby was doing that led to that decision.”

The Yankees are on an elite level this season with a 26-12 record. And Volpe wasn’t really dominating in the minors. He managed a .233 AVG from 15 games so far while recording 7 RBIs. That’s why the pinstripes chose to reinstate him to the minors.

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Volpe was obviously not happy with the decision, but he chose to honor it anyway. He offered a measured reaction, saying, “There are things I can control [and] things I can’t. I’m ready to go here.”

This is the first time in three years Anthony will be playing in the Triple-A outside rehab. And the team has always prioritized him for the shortstop position. However, the Yankees chose performance over status in this case.

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The doors aren’t permanently closed for Anthony Volpe

Right after the decision to keep Caballero at shortstop was made, there was a setback. The 29-year-old was plunked in the elbow from Nathan Eovaldi’s 77-mph curveball during the 3rd inning on Wednesday. The trainers attended to him as he was visibly in a lot of pain.

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There was a swelling in his elbow, and it caused him to miss the final game against the Rangers. However, Caballero is not placed on IL as the X-ray came back negative. He is expected to rejoin the team for the Brewers series.

Imago Mandatory Credits: @chemacaballero_/Instagram

Notably, José has a significant history of orthopedic issues. He has had surgeries on both hands and both legs. He also had a minor knee injury due to a collision with Kyle Bradish during the Orioles game on May 3. The aggressive and contact-prone style puts a question mark on Caballero’s durability.

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This means that Volpe’s hope to return to the roster isn’t necessarily over. But he has to return to the elite level to become a viable option for the team. The Yankees’ decision has split the fanbase. Some see it as a better opportunity for the player to regain his form. But some people think that the franchise has been a bit harsh toward the homegrown star.

However, the Yankees have certainly made a bold decision here. But the best part is that Volpe is still very much in the conversation.