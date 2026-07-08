Disappointed Dodgers Star Takes Full Blame for Tough Rockies Loss After Making “Mental Errors”

The Dodgers fought until the very end to replicate their series-opening win, but they ultimately fell short against the Colorado Rockies. The team entered the eighth inning with a 3-1 lead, but a couple of misplays by Miguel Rojas were all it took to turn the game into a 4-3 loss. But the gravity of those errors was not lost on the shortstop.

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“I’m way more disappointed by the other play when I kind of froze,” Rojas explained when asked about the mistakes that cost the Dodgers the game. “I was all over second base over there, and I shouldn’t be there; I should have been on third base. I’m not perfect, and I’m not going to make errors. And physical errors are okay, but mental errors are the ones that are kind of like disappointing.”

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Shohei Ohtani and Justin Wrobleski did well to restrict the Rockies to just one run. Then came the eighth inning, which changed everything. Colorado outfielder Tyler Freeman grounded a 97-mph fastball from reliever Will Klein with runners on first and second. While there was a chance for a double play, Miguel Rojas misplayed it, and Kyle Karros scored from third.

The very next play became even more expensive for the Dodgers.

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Jake McCarthy bunted a fastball towards third base when Freeman was first, and Cole Carrigg was on third. Both the Dodgers’ third baseman and pitcher charged the ball. Now, Rojas should have covered third base. Instead, he shifted toward second, leaving third base unattended.

He tried to retreat after realizing his mistake, but the throw from the fielder went past him. It allowed both Carrigg and Freeman to score. And the Rockies made it 4-3, which remained the final score of the game.

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Notably, the 37-year-old star isn’t prone to errors. He is indeed known for being a steady defensive anchor. And the 13-season MLB veteran is also a 2x Golden Glove finalist. That’s why his manager immediately came to his support.

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“Very uncharacteristic,” Dave Roberts said during the postgame. “I’m sure he [Rojas] owned it. But it’s baseball. This guy is as dependable as they come, so that it happens.”

He even stated that he gives the player a lot of grace because of his dependability. And given the current conditions, the Dodgers don’t have a lot to worry about.

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One loss doesn’t change the Dodgers’ bigger picture

The Dodgers are riding high on success, both individually and collectively. The LA side recently secured its 60th win of the season, and they were the first to do so in 2026. They are leading the NL West with a 60-33 record, where the second-best team is 14.0 games behind them.

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Shohei Ohtani registered his 300th home run on Tuesday. Just about a week ago, Dave Roberts recorded his 1,000th career win as a manager.

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Moreover, five players – Freddie Freeman, Max Muncy, Andy Pages, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, alongside Shohei Ohtani- have been selected for this year’s All-Star Game. And the team is expected to not just have a deep October run, but also win the ring for the third time in a row.

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That’s why a 4-3 loss in July can hardly alter their trajectory. Yet, Miguel Rojas didn’t want to see it through that lens. Instead of relying on the team’s recurring success, he focused on his mistake.

Rojas’ accountability is what earns him utmost respect. But more than that, it is a part of the culture behind one of baseball’s best teams. And that is why the Los Angeles Dodgers remain the favorite to defend their World Series crown for a second time.