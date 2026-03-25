“Disgrace to the Flag”- Dave Portnoy Goes Ballistic Over Lost MLB Opening Day Tradition

MLB has surely evolved from what it was a few years ago. From implementing ABS to putting in the pitch clock, it has come a long way. While MLB continues to tweak its product with new rules and scheduling, not every change is being met with applause. For Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy, the league’s revamped Opening Day isn’t just a bad idea—it’s a ‘disgrace to the flag.’

“I say this every year. Baseball starting the season with anything other than day baseball games in America is a ‘disgrace to the flag,’ and whoever approved this should be thrown in prison for life,” Portnoy shared via X.

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Well, for Portnoy, MLB’s traditional Opening Day was nothing short of a national day. This staple began in 1910 when President William Howard Taft tossed the first ball at a Washington Senators game. So, MLB’s Opening Day was a national pride with 12 more US presidents gracing the events in the later stages. So, MLB moving away from that tradition is enough for Portnoy to accuse them of disrespecting the flag.

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The major changes MLB made to its Opening Day began in 2011. Since 2011, MLB has shifted many openers to Thursdays or Fridays. This helped them to manage the 162-game regular season better. Remember the 2008 World Series game between the Phillies and Rays? Game 5 got suspended as the temperature came down to as low as 44 degrees Fahrenheit.

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So, starting the season early helps MLB ensure the World Series concludes in October rather than stretching into November.

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However, for purists like Portnoy, nothing is more important than respecting the tradition. “You should go opening. They shouldn’t be in Japan. Opening Day shouldn’t be at night,” Portnoy added further. Typically, Opening Day games started in the afternoon, but it starts late. For instance, the Yankees’ opening game against the Giants would start at 8:05 p.m. ET. But as per Portnoy, Opening Day games mean a starting time around 1 or 2 p.m.

Moreover, last year, MLB held the Tokyo Series between the Dodgers and Cubs in Japan as part of its Opening Game events. Portnoy rejects that for deviating from the traditional value of MLB’s Opening Game at any AL or NL ballpark.

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Well, this time, Opening Day games are not going beyond American soil, but might serve a mix of tradition and modern-day outlook.

MLB 2026 Opening Day is here

This year, the Opening Day event will kick off with the Yankees-Giants game on March 25, and it will be followed by 11 opening games on the next day. Then on the 27th, the remaining 6 teams will play their Opening Day game. So, contrary to what Portnoy believes, MLB’s Opening Day event for 2026 would be a 3-day affair and involve all 30 teams.

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Now, as part of keeping nostalgia and tradition alive, the opening game between the Phillies and Rangers would see a flyover by the 177 Fighter Wing of the New Jersey Air National Guard. No, the first game between the Yankees and Giants would not have the flyovers. Typically, MLB Opening Day always resonated with the National Anthem and flyovers.

In the Phillies-Rangers game, the national anthem will be performed by Kane Kalas, son of the late Phillies Hall of Fame broadcaster Harry Kalas.

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Moreover, the famous K-Pop brand BTS has partnered with MLB to soundtrack the 2026 Opening Week promotions. So, fans would have their own pinch of nostalgia while welcoming the newer trends. But for the purists, the debate continues.