“Disgrace to the Yankees”: 28YO Star Called a ‘Clown’ by MLB Legend Over His Inappropriate Mid-Game Actions

Jazz Chisholm Jr. stepped onto the field with a lollipop in his mouth, and Goose Gossage saw a franchise losing its identity. From strict grooming standards to disciplined public conduct, wearing the pinstripes has traditionally demanded more than just baseball talent. But Chisholm Jr. has never been the kind of player to fit neatly into that mold. His unfiltered personality and flamboyant celebrations make him stand out, yet his bold promises haven’t always translated into results.

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Chisholm had promised to join Ohtani in the 50-50 club before 2026. Instead, he finished with 19 homers, and one moment with a lollipop became the season’s defining image. Per Gossage, that image may have crossed a line. It offered yet another reason to question whether Chisholm truly belongs in pinstripes.

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“I saw Jazz Chisholm playing with a lollipop. He’s a disgrace to the Yankees. He’s a clown,” Fireside Yankees quoted Goosage’s interview with nj.com.

During a game against the Detroit Tigers back in June, the 28-year-old second baseman walked out in the top of the fifth inning with a green apple Blow Pop clearly visible in his mouth. However, Chisholm later explained that it was actually a timing mishap.

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Chisholm’s ritual was simple:

Lollipops kept him locked in.

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He’d bite off the candy before stepping on the field. Just this time, the new lollipop didn’t crack in time. The television cameras quickly caught the moment.

There were no repercussions, though.

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“That pisses me off,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone later reacted. “I didn’t know about it until after the game. So he and I talked about that, and that won’t be going on.”

Per Goosage, that defined the current state of the Yankees.

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“You would not be a Yankee anymore. You would be gone that day, as soon as George saw it. He would be like, ‘Off the field. I don’t care where he goes. See you later,'” Goosage added about what could have happened back in the seventies.

Rich “Goose” Gossage is a Baseball Hall of Fame relief pitcher and an iconic legend for the New York Yankees, where he anchored the bullpen during the team’s late-1970s and early-1980s glory years.

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Gossage signed with the Yankees in 1978 as a free agent, and recorded the final out for the team in Game 6 of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. That season, he led the AL in saves (27). He even won the AL Relief Man Award in 1978.

The HoFer himself was a style icon, but within limits.

He had an exaggerated Fu Manchu mustache that extended below his lip. To stay within the letter of the New York Yankees appearance policy, Gossage shaved the rest of his beard while keeping his signature oversized mustache, walking a fine line between the team’s appearance code and his own rebellious style.

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With all that, there was his dominance on the mound, his overpowering ~100 mph fastball, and fiery intensity. Gossage routinely pitched multiple innings to lock down games.

Chisholm’s 30-homer 2025 season did earn him another chance with the Yankees. Whether that continues may depend on how Hal Steinbrenner defines a Yankee.

It is attributed to how Hal is running the show differently from his dad, George.

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The defining catalyst for this conversation occurred in February 2025, when Hal Steinbrenner officially abolished the Yankees’ historic 49-year facial hair ban. It allowed members of the 40-man roster to grow well-groomed beards.

The 1976 appearance policy, instituted by George Steinbrenner, required players to be clean-shaven. For decades, the Yankees gained a cult status with such a look. But with time, the team had to evolve, and Hal chose to focus on winning over everything.

Yet the Yankees have been searching for a ring since 2009, and players like Chisholm have made the franchise’s legends wonder if they are in the right direction.

Now, as we enter the offseason, it’s time to wait and see whether the Yankees pick Jazz Chisholm Jr. up from free agency.