“Disgusting”- Yankees Fans Turn On Brian Cashman After Mets–Blue Jays Cody Bellinger Talks Fall Apart

After weeks of standing face to face, the Cody Bellinger saga has come to an end. The New York Yankees have finally beaten the Toronto Blue Jays and the New York Mets and have gotten Cody Bellinger. But the Yankees fans do not seem happy with the deal that has gone down.

As announced by Bob Nightengale, “Cody Bellinger gets 5-year, $162.5 million from Yankees.”

The New York Yankees signed Cody Bellinger to a five-year, $162.5 million deal, confirmed by multiple sources. The contract includes a $20 million signing bonus, full no-trade clause, and opt-outs after the second and third seasons. Bellinger, a former MVP with a .263 career batting average and 163 home runs over the past four seasons, will earn $32.5 million per year.

Some fans argue this is an overpay, considering his recent .263 average and 24 home runs last season. The Yankees, however, secure left-handed power and defensive versatility in the outfield and first base. With opt-outs giving Bellinger future flexibility, supporters and critics alike watch closely as the financial and performance stakes unfold.

The Yankees paid top dollar for Bellinger, hoping he justifies every one of $32.5 million. Fans shake their heads as New York bets heavily on Bellinger’s power and defense. Only time will tell if Bellinger becomes a cornerstone or a cautionary tale for the Yankees.