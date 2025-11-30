‘Distrusted’ Yankees Prospect Faces Grave Trade Threat Due to Brian Cashman’s $22M Misstep Amid Cody Bellinger Fixation

Cody Bellinger has removed his Yankees profile picture from Instagram. That was only days after Brian Cashman said, “We’re very interested in bringing (Bellinger) back.” It may look like he’s enjoying his freedom as a free agent, but a return to the Bronx still feels more likely than people assume. If that happens, it’d mean a potential trade for the Yankees’ top prospect, especially after Brian Cashman’s $22 million move.

The return of Trent Grisham for the 2026 campaign has created a major outfield crunch. The Yankees have two openings in the outfield. Out of which, one is already filled with Grisham’s return.

And now, they’re working to either bring back Cody Bellinger or go after Kyle Tucker. Where does that leave the Yankees’ top prospects—Jason Dominguez and Spencer Jones?

“I say, Jasson Dominguez gets traded.” Ryan Garcia, a co-host of the “Fireside Yankees,” said on his latest podcast.

New York Yankees left fielder Jasson Dominguez

“It’s not a complaint about his work ethic. He’s well-regarded as a hardworking guy. He’s a smart guy. He wants it. I don’t get the sense that they view him as a long-term, core-like piece because of the defense. Because of what they have in the outfield already.”

There’s a lot of talent available right now. Bellinger and Tucker are both on the market. Jon Heyman has reported that Kyle Tucker would be the Yankees’ “backup plan,” with re-signing Cody Bellinger sitting at the top of their wish list.

Plus, the Yankees have Spencer Jones in the system. He can at least push for a spot. Every time Dominguez has had a chance to win a spot, he hasn’t been able to. It’s not that he’s been bad. He just hasn’t earned the Yankees’ trust yet and hasn’t grabbed the job and made it his.

Domínguez finished the year hitting .257/.331/.388, collecting 98 hits in 381 at-bats with 10 homers, 47 RBIs, and 23 stolen bases across 123 games.

His most significant moment came back in May when he smacked three home runs against the Athletics in Sacramento. But as the season went on, his role shrank.

After August, the 22-year-old had only 72 at-bats. Largely because the Yankees shifted most of their outfield opportunities to others like Cody Bellinger and Trent Grisham, Aaron Judge, and Giancarlo Stanton.

If a Jasson Domínguez trade is on the horizon, what comes next for Spencer Jones?

Insider names Spencer Jones as Yankees’ top trade candidate

One of the Yankees’ most exciting young talents right now is outfielder Spencer Jones. The young phenom is ranked as the team’s No. 4 prospect. He spent last season between Double-A and Triple-A, and there, he put together an impressive. 274 batting average with 35 homers, 80 RBIs, and 29 steals.

Now heading into his age-25 season, he looks closer than ever to being major-league ready. The challenge for the Yankees now is that there’s no vacant roster spot for Jones at the moment. Plenty of other teams would happily give him a chance to break into the majors, though.

And according to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand, it might actually make sense for the Yankees to consider moving Jones as well, only if it helps them strengthen some of the weaker parts of their roster.

As it seems, despite the talent, both Spencer Jones and Jasson Domínguez are without a clear path to everyday playing time.

Jones, in particular, crushed 35 homers and posted a .933 OPS between Double-A and Triple-A last season. He stands out as one of the Yankees’ most valuable trade chips if they decide to move him.

In all, his prime years shouldn’t go to waste!