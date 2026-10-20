“Do Some Big Things”: MLB Insider Picks the Immediate Fix for A’s as They Hire New GM

A new face in the front office can signal a fresh beginning, but for the A’s, the real challenge is turning that promise into wins. After failing to reach a .500 winning percentage since 2022, the franchise endured another disappointing campaign with a 64–98 record in 2026. While the appointment of former Boston Red Sox assistant general manager Taylor Smith hints at a renewed focus on rebuilding the organization, will it be enough to change the team’s fortunes?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

MLB insider Ken Rosenthal sees the potential for progress, but he also believes there is a more immediate concern the A’s cannot afford to ignore. As the franchise navigates a crucial phase of its transformation, Rosenthal’s assessment raises concerns about the A’s struggle in 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They’ve got a chance to do some big things as they get ready for Las Vegas… The A’s have a number of quality position players, younger position players under contract. They’ve got to fix the pitching, which is not easy to do in Sacramento. That’s their choice. And we’ll see if Taylor Smith can succeed in that regard,” Rosenthal said via Foul Territory.

As a prominent “stats guru,” Smith directly ran and oversaw the entire Red Sox baseball research and development sector. This included managing all systems, analytics, data science, and technology integrations. Under the collaborative front-office leadership he spearheaded, the Red Sox developed and maintained one of the absolute best farm systems in MLB. It proved tremendously success in drafting and developing young prospects.

ADVERTISEMENT

Considering the A’s struggle, the fans would expect the same from Smith.

The A’s pitching struggles during the 2026 MLB season were defined by a disastrous 5.51 team ERA, ranking 29th in MLB and ahead of only the Colorado Rockies. Over the course of a 64-98 campaign, the staff allowed a staggering 875 earned runs, 1,523 hits, and 247 home runs.

ADVERTISEMENT

The starting rotation saw brief starter consistency from arms like rookie Jack Perkins (who led the team with 140 strikeouts) and J.T. Ginn (who led with 9 wins). However, the bullpen repeatedly blew late-game leads. Relievers like Jeffrey Springs finished with a heavy 0-13 record or bloated ERAs, and midseason acquisitions failed to stabilize the relief corps.

On the other hand, the A’s owner John Fisher has earned a reputation as one of the most infamous and widely criticized owners in modern sports history due to his persistent refusal to invest in the Athletics’ roster. Despite possessing an estimated multi-billion-dollar net worth, Fisher’s tenure has been defined by anchoring the franchise to the absolute bottom of MLB payrolls, culminating in the team’s contentious relocation away from Oakland.

ADVERTISEMENT

Critics and fans frequently accused Fisher of treating the A’s not as a competitive sports franchise, but as a low-overhead vehicle to collect MLB revenue-sharing checks. Under league rules, small-market teams receive millions of dollars in shared central revenue from high-spending teams.

Hence, by fielding rosters that cost as little as $30 million to $58 million, the A’s can still have the league-infused revenue and media rights money to guarantee a net profit while putting an uncompetitive product on the field. Yet the $2 million injected into a new stadium in Las Vegas could change the fortune of the team.

ADVERTISEMENT

The A’s will start from Las Vegas in 2028, and as per Rosenthal, they need to change their pitching plan for the next year. And not only defense, but the A’s offense should also be given enough focus.

The A’s 2026 campaign was heavily derailed by rampant roster injuries. But their lineup actually flashed explosive potential, slugging 194 home runs as a team to rank 11th in Major League Baseball. Keeping first baseman Nick Kurtz (21 HR) and catcher Shea Langeliers (team-high 23 HR) fully healthy after both missed significant time on the Injured List during their 2026 All-Star campaigns.

ADVERTISEMENT

Veteran second baseman Jeff McNeil provided essential veteran stability and stability before hitting the open market. The A’s must either aggressively pursue re-signing McNeil or seek a similar high-contact, elite-defense infielder via trade or free agency to shepherd the young infield group consisting of Jacob Wilson and Max Muncy.

Let’s see now if Smith can bring any change.



.