Do Umpires Get World Series Rings? Who Are the Umpires for the 2025 World Series?

The World Series ring is baseball’s ultimate proof of reaching the mountain top after a long 162-game season. But have you ever wondered how far back this tradition goes? Believe it or not, the first champions of the World Series back in 1903 received watch fobs! Because pocket watches and pins were the rewards back then.

And it wasn’t until 1922 that the New York Giants received the first official World Series rings after defeating the New York Yankees – far simpler than the modern-day rings with just gold bands engraved “Giants World Champions 1922,” with a single diamond in the middle. It was the start, and since then, that style has lasted for decades. Fast forward to today, and these rings are incredible pieces of art, often loaded with hundreds of diamonds telling the story of the championship season, like the 2016 Cubs ring had 108 diamonds to represent the end of their 108-year World Series drought.

But who gets these coveted prizes? Players and coaches are obvious, but what about others who represent the teams day to day? Specifically, the umpires, who work under intense pressure during the whole season and the Fall Classic, have any chance to get this most coveted award of the game?

Let’s dive into the rules, traditions, and the selection process..

Do MLB Umpires Receive World Series Rings?

Yes, absolutely. Umpires selected to work during the World Series do receive a ring. The design generally featured the year and the World Series logo in it, and they received that directly from Major League Baseball, not from the winning team or any of the teams. Imagine the conflict of interest it creates if that happens.

Veteran umpire Joe West officiated six World Series and received six distinct rings, one for each prestigious assignment.

However, don’t picture the umpires sporting the same flashy bling as the winning players. The umpire’s ring is different by design and often described as modest compared to the gigantic rocks with big, garish diamonds of the champion team.

And when it comes to the flashy championship rings the winning team receives, there’s one main rule: there are no official rules! Then,

Who gets World Series rings?

The decision on who gets a ring rests entirely with the team’s ownership. They design them with many jewelry companies like Jason of Beverly Hills, Jostens, Tiffany & Co., Balfour, Dieges & Clust, pay for them, and decide who is included in the celebration.

Obviously, all players on the 40-man roster and the active postseason roster get a ring, and the teams almost always extend this honor to any player who contributed during the season, even if they were traded, released, or injured. Remember Dan Uggla getting a 2014 Giants ring after only playing four games? Or Nomar Garciaparra receiving a 2004 Red Sox ring despite being traded mid-season?

And the circle of recipients has grown wider and wider over the years as managers, coaches, and top front-office executives always receive the top-tier rings. And beyond the dugout, the rings are now commonly given to scouts, the full medical staff, clubhouse attendants, equipment managers, groundskeepers, broadcasters, media relations staff, and many full-time administrative employees.

The 2004 Red Sox famously gave rings to everyone. Some teams, like the 2018 Astros, who reportedly gave out over 1,300 rings, and even adopted a system of tier A, B, and C levels to manage costs while recognizing everyone’s contributions. Teams sometimes use rings for symbolic gestures, too.

The Chicago Cubs gave a 2016 ring to fan Steve Bartman for a painful past moment. And they also honored franchise legends like Ernie Banks, who never won a title with the team. And please don’t forget the runners-up! The team that loses the World Series receives league championship rings (ALCS or NLCS champs) as an honor for their pennant win.

And now, let’s see, who are the lucky umpires getting that assignment (and that special ring) for the 2025 World Series?

Who Are the Umpires for the 2025 World Series?

The umpire crew included Mark Wegner, Jordan Baker, Adam Hamari, Adrian Johnson, Will Little, Alan Porter, and John Tumpane for the 2025 World Series. The 53-year-old Wegner, who also worked in the World Series twice in 2013 and was behind the plate for the Houston Astros’ Game 7 win over the Dodgers in 2017, will be the crew chief for the first time with Hamari, Johnson, Little, and Tumpane’s World Series debut as a part of that crew.

Besides Wegner, Porter, 47, will also be working in his third World Series after 2019 and 2022. And the 43-year-old Baker wil. appear in his second World Series assignment after 2022.

Little, who had 94.72 percent accuracy on balls and strikes in the major leagues this year, as per umpscorecards.com, will be behind the home plate in Game 1 at Toronto. Wegner, who had 94.78 percent accuracy as per this site, will accompany him at first base with Tumpane(94.25 percent) at second base, Porter(95.46 percent) at third base, Hamari(94.77 percent) in left, Baker(93.91 percent) in right, and Johnson(93.41 percent) as the reserve in the opening day of the World Series.

And Dan Iassogna and Jeremie Rehak will be in the replay operations center in the commissioner’s office in New York as the video review umpires.

So at the end, the World Series ring, whether the dazzling version given to players or the distinct version that is awarded to umpires, represents the absolute peak of achievement in baseball from the very beginning. And both of the teams will be playing for the rings this October with their best versions they have started from Friday, who do you think can come off with flying colors? Let us know your World Series predictions below!