What is the Material and Cost of the World Series 2025 Trophy? Dodgers Escape Blue Jays to Go Back to Back

It all comes down to this. After seven intense games, everything’s on the line. For the team that wins, it’s more than just a World Series win; it’s pride, glory, and that heart-pounding moment of pure joy. As the Dodgers are lifting the trophy for the second straight year, let’s know what exactly the champions will take home after this incredible run.

Why is the MLB’s championship trophy called the Commissioner’s trophy? What do the flags on it mean?

Just so it’s not mistaken for the WNBA’s Commissioner’s Cup, Major League Baseball’s Commissioner’s Trophy is the ultimate symbol of championship glory.

Unlike hockey’s Stanley Cup, which passes from team to team, a brand-new Commissioner’s Trophy is crafted every year. Since 2000, Tiffany & Co. has been behind its elegant design, featuring 30 gold-plated flags. Each flag represents one of the league’s teams.

The flags soar above a sterling silver baseball detailed with 24-karat gold stitching. It’s simply a nod to the iconic seams of the game.

As noted by Tiffany & Co., the ball also features latitude and longitude lines, symbolizing the global reach of baseball, according to MLB.com.

Do teams get to keep it after their win? Know the answer

Yes, a new trophy is created each year and is kept by the winning team. The trophy gets its name because it’s presented by the Commissioner of Baseball to the owners of the winning team. Unlike the Stanley Cup (NHL) or the Vince Lombardi Trophy (NFL), it isn’t named after a person.

The very first version was created in 1967 by Laurance Voegele from Owatonna, Minnesota. Since then, the design has evolved several times.

The current version is crafted from sterling silver and weighs around 30 pounds. It stands 24 inches tall and measures about 11 inches across. The flags on the trophy rise above a silver baseball detailed with latitude and longitude lines to symbolize the world.

The ball itself has 24-karat gold stitching and weighs more than 10 pounds. The base includes an engraved inscription and the Commissioner’s signature.

Last year, the L.A. Dodgers clinched the World Series title in New York. Commissioner Rob Manfred handed them the trophy on a small stage set up over second base, with a mostly empty stadium serving as the backdrop.

In fact, each postseason team also gets a share of the money made from playoff ticket sales. But Ofcourse, the World Series champions take home the biggest slice. The runners-up get the next largest share.

The World Series champions receive 36% of the total pool, while the runner-up team gets 24%. Teams that lose in the League Championship Series take home 12% each, Division Series losers earn 3.3%, and Wild Card Series losers get 0.8%.

When was the first MLB Commissioner’s trophy made? What was the cost?

The first Commissioner’s Trophy (awarded to the winner of the World Series) was created and presented in 1967, when the St. Louis Cardinals defeated the Boston Red Sox. It reportedly cost around $2,500, which would be more than $20,000 today.

Baseball’s championship trophy stands apart from any other piece of hardware in sports. While its exact value isn’t publicly confirmed, WSB-TV Atlanta reported in 2021 that it costs between $20,000 and $30,000 to make.

Mostly crafted from sterling silver, the same material used for the NFL’s Lombardi Trophy. It also features elegant gold-plated flags, adding a touch of brilliance to its design.

How much does it cost to make the MLB commissioner’s trophy? Who makes it?

Crafting the World Series trophy costs between $20,000 and $30,000 — a far cry from the $2,500 price tag of the very first one made in 1967. The 24-by-11-inch masterpiece is created by none other than Tiffany & Co.

Each trophy takes the brand’s skilled artisans more than three months to complete. It requires over 200 troy ounces of sterling silver to bring baseball’s most prized piece of hardware to life.