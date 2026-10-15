Dodger Stadium Descends Into Chaos as Fans Throw Punches at Each Other After Brutal NLCS Loss

After the Los Angeles Dodgers lost again to the Milwaukee Brewers, the fallout was immediate. When it comes to fan brawls, the Dodgers fanbase perhaps tops the list. Back in 2022, during Game 1 of the NLDS, a fight broke out among female Dodgers fans near the stadium’s elevator. What followed was a lot of profanity, hair pulling, and ripped hair extensions flying around. It happened despite the Dodgers beating the San Diego Padres. Unlike 2022, when the Dodgers won, this year’s loss triggered the confrontation as volatile fan emotions easily boiled over.

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After the Los Angeles Dodgers finally broke through in NLCS Game 3 with a 2-1 lead, the Brewers stunned with back-to-back home runs off Blake Snell to turn the game in Milwaukee’s favor. The Dodgers never recovered, and the Brewers went on to win 6-2 on Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium. The Dodgers fans who have only tasted success in the last two years could not stomach it anymore. It ultimately came down to punches as they fought among themselves well after the game ended, in a nearly empty stadium. Instagram user @dodgerdru recorded the altercation and posted a video of the fans punching each other inside the Dodger Stadium. The clip quickly went viral across multiple social media platforms.

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Sharing the clip on X, Code Three News wrote, “It’s not a Dodger Game, without a little smacking around.”

The video shows a verbal confrontation between two Dodgers fans quickly escalating into a physical fight. It starts with a woman trying to hold back a male fan who tried to punch another fan in a Dodgers jersey but missed his target. Then things escalated quickly as another Dodgers fan in a purple cap joined the frenzy and tried to punch the initial target as well.

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In the meantime, security intervened and detained the fan who threw the first punch as the fight broke up. A few fans can be heard saying, “Take them, take them,” to the security personnel.

Security, however, did not apprehend the fan in the purple cap who threw the second and the biggest punch. At the end of the video, he was seen complaining to security that the fan they targeted ignited the entire chaos.

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As peace eventually prevailed, the person recording the video flipped the camera and said, “This is what happens when we lose. We go against each other.”

An empty ground and nearly empty decks in the backdrop of the video indicate that the confrontation happened well after the game ended. After the video spread, some fans have blamed the free beer for the uncontrollable temper.

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“Gee… I wonder if that had anything to do with the free beer served for an hour or so pregame. Dodger fans are imbeciles…,” wrote one fan on X.

However, this is not the first time we have seen a fan brawl in the playoffs this year. During the AL Wild Card Series, a fight broke out between opposing fans in the Bronx as well. A video captured a Yankees fan in a black T-shirt wildly attacking two Red Sox fans. As the Red Sox fans retaliated, the alleged instigator was shoved to the ground and fell backwards into the stairs of the section. After throwing a couple more punches at the Yankees fan, they pushed the person out of the section to end the fight.

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With everything said and done, let’s have a look at how the Dodgers lost the game.

NLCS Game 3: Dodgers drop the game 6-2

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The Los Angeles Dodgers are trailing the Milwaukee Brewers by 3 games in the best-of-seven NLCS. It’s the same Brewers they swept last year to clinch the National League pennant.

On Wednesday night, manager Dave Roberts tasked Blake Snell with turning the Dodgers’ fate around in the NLCS. But after hitting the second-fewest home runs this season (154), the Milwaukee Brewers brought out their best long ball game.

It started with Snell allowing a leadoff solo home run in the first inning to Jackson Chourio. As the Brewers took an early lead, the Dodgers’ offense failed to score against starter Robert Gasser.

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They managed a scoring play only after the Brewers’ relief pitching took over in the bottom of the sixth. But fans had already started leaving the stadium by then.

With Abner Uribe on the mound, Teoscar Hernandez drew a leadoff walk in the sixth inning. Then Kyle Tucker followed with a walk of his own, putting the runners on first and second. After Uribe struck out Max Muncy, Shohei Ohtani drew a walk.

With the bases loaded, Will Smith doubled to center as Hernandez and Tucker scored, and Ohtani advanced to third. However, Kike Hernandez and Tommy Edman struck one after another, stranding Ohtani at third.

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That was it for the Dodgers’ offense. The Brewers then quickly erased their 2-1 lead as Jake Bauers and Garrett Mitchell homered back-to-back.

Then, in the penultimate inning, Brice Turang scored on a wild pitch by Justin Wrobleski to extend the lead to 5-2. At the top of the ninth, Joey Ortiz hit an RBI single to complete Milwaukee’s triumph over the Dodgers.

The defending World Series champions’ playoff fate now depends on Game 4. Tyler Glasnow must dig the Dodgers out of their current hole to keep their postseason run alive. As for the fans, only Thursday’s game will tell if cooler heads can prevail.