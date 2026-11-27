Front offices have less than a week to complete important negotiations before all transactions stop when the existing CBA expires. The Los Angeles Dodgers are taking full advantage of these few days to strengthen their organizational depth after failing to reach the World Series this year. While they have yet to make a major splash in free agency, the team has been exploring several low-risk additions who could be valuable next season. Their latest move brings a former player of the New York Mets into the organization.

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MLB Trade Rumors reported on X, “Dodgers sign Eric Wagaman to minor league contract.”

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The contract also includes an invitation to major-league Spring Training, giving the 29-year-old a chance to compete for a spot on the roster. Wagaman will now have an opportunity to revive his big-league career within the Dodgers’ farm system, one of the best in the league. According to The Athletic’s Katie Woo, the franchise wants to improve its organizational depth at the Triple-A level. Signing Wagaman is a significant step toward achieving that goal.

He is not the first player the franchise signed to a minor league contract to strengthen its organizational depth. Earlier this week, Los Angeles signed right-hander Robert Stephenson as bullpen depth. The pitcher, a former Angel, has been hampered by injuries. In 2024, he was sidelined by Tommy John surgery, followed by nerve irritation in 2025. He missed the entirety of last season due to thoracic outlet syndrome symptoms that led to another elbow operation.

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Coming back to Wagaman, the utility man is set to enter the Dodgers system after gaining experience across three major-league organizations.

Originally drafted by the New York Yankees in the 13th round of the 2017 MLB Draft, he spent six years working his way through the minor leagues before making his big-league debut.

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The Los Angeles Angels chose him via the Rule 5 Draft of the minor leagues in December 2023. He subsequently made his MLB debut in September 2024, appearing in 18 games and hitting .250 with two home runs and 10 RBIs.

His breakout season came with the Miami Marlins in 2025.

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Wagaman appeared in 140 games, batting .250, with 9 home runs, 28 doubles, and 53 RBIs. Although he finished with a .674 OPS, the campaign gave him considerable experience as a regular big-league player.

However, the Marlins designated him for assignment in December, following the 2025 season. He was subsequently acquired by the Minnesota Twins. But Wagaman never appeared in an MLB game, as the Twins also DFA’d him. The New York Mets claimed him off waivers in April 2026.

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Wagaman struggled at the plate in New York. He hit only .191 with 2 home runs and 5 RBIs in 26 appearances. After the end of the season, he elected free agency, leaving the Los Angeles Dodgers to pursue him.

How Wagaman could fit into the Dodgers’ plans

Wagaman’s biggest asset is his positional versatility.

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Primarily a first baseman, he has also appeared at third base and both corner outfield positions. His right-handed bat offers the Los Angeles Dodgers another option against left-handed pitching.

However, the Dodgers already have established big-leaguers like Freddie Freeman and Max Muncy manning the corner infield positions. They recently acquired Royce Lewis as an additional option to the team’s infield mix.

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Hence, Wagaman is unlikely to have a straightforward path to an Opening Day roster spot.

He could begin the season at the Triple-A Oklahoma City, providing organizational depth while remaining available if injuries or performance issues create an opening in the major-league lineup.

The minor-league agreement also carries additional significance, with the owners set to initiate a lockout after December 1. Unlike players on 40-man rosters, minor-league players can continue working with their organizations during the lockout, as the expiration of the current CBA does not affect them.

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Signing Wagaman gives the Dodgers an inexpensive opportunity to evaluate a player with previous major-league experience. As for the player, he will get a chance to rebuild his career and potentially earn another extended opportunity in the big leagues.