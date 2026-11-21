Alex Call’s $2.175 million deal shows the Los Angeles Dodgers value depth over star power heading into 2027, despite being known for making blockbuster moves and spending big to keep their championship window open. With the 2027 season on the horizon, the Dodgers have made a last-minute decision to retain Call through arbitration. That is also a $2.175 million commitment to a fourth outfielder whose recent numbers hardly scream game-changer.

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However, beyond his .233/.349/.307 slash line over the past year, Call offers something valuable: experience and roster insurance. With prospects like Josue De Paula and Mike Sirota still potentially needing more development time, the Dodgers are ensuring they have a reliable option ready to step in when Opening Day arrives.

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“The Dodgers and Alex Call have reportedly settled on a $2.175 million salary for the 2027 season to avoid arbitration. Call has been with LA since he was traded there at the 2025 trade deadline,” Dodgers Nation quoted Fabian Ardaya.

Well, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts prioritizes matchup advantages. Call provides a reliable right-handed bat to complement left-handed outfielders like Kyle Tucker and top prospect Josue De Paula. Notably, in 2026, Call slashed .290/.408/.419 (136 wRC+) against left-handed pitching.

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Moreover, despite being a 32-year-old veteran, Call still has two minor league option years remaining. This gives the Dodgers the flexibility to stash him in Triple-A as functional depth without exposing him to waivers. At just over $2.1 million, Call is a low-risk financial commitment for Los Angeles. He improved defensively in 2026 (finishing with a +1 fielding run value). He boasts elite plate discipline (17.9% strikeout rate, 11.8% walk rate). So, he can easily be used as a trade chip if another team needs outfield help.

De Paula and Sirota are still the future of the Dodgers, but they are yet to be MLB-ready. Although Sirota tore through the minors in 2026 (.307/.461/.526 across 108 games), he began the year in High-A and only got a brief “cup of coffee” in the Triple-A playoffs with Oklahoma City.

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So, with Call occupying the fourth outfielder spot on the Opening Day roster, Sirota can start 2027 in Triple-A to face advanced pitching every day without the pressure of filling an immediate injury void in Los Angeles.

On the other hand, De Paula dominated in his 11-game September MLB debut (.323 AVG, .500 OBP). However, as a young left-handed hitter, having Call on the bench allows Roberts to platoon De Paula against tough left-handed starters. It will let him build confidence in favorable matchups rather than struggling out of the gate.

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And amid the Dodgers’ blockbuster deals like Shohei Ohtani and Kyle Tucker, a contract like Call’s is no stranger to them. In 2023, they secured Trayce Thompson for 1 year and $1.45 million. He had strong platoon splits against lefties and provided outfield insurance while James Outman and Miguel Vargas transitioned to MLB.

So, a smart move by the Dodgers, but still miles to go to ensure a desirable offseason.

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The Dodgers’ offseason needs are far from over

Los Angeles carried the oldest position-player group in baseball in 2026 (averaging 30.9 years old). That wear showed down the stretch. Adding Call, in his thirties, further fortified the fact. So, they need to inject youth into the roster.

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The Dodgers lost several key relief arms to free agency, including Alex Vesia, Evan Phillips, Blake Treinen, and Brusdar Graterol. They also designated Jake Cousins and lost deadline acquisition Seth Halvorsen for all of 2027 following Tommy John surgery. So, even with Edwin Díaz and Tanner Scott under contract, Los Angeles needs reliable setup options from both sides of the mound to protect a starting rotation built around careful workload management.

The Dodgers have yet to confirm their motive towards Tarik Skubal. He is projected to command the largest pitching contract in MLB history (upward of $350M–$400M). Los Angeles already boasts deep rotation options for 2027, including Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow, Roki Sasaki, Emmet Sheehan, and Gavin Stone. So the front office must decide whether to break the bank to retain Skubal or allocate resources elsewhere.

Retaining Call offered some insurance to the Dodgers’ top prospects. But the fans have yet to see bigger names land in LA.