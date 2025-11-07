Dodgers Asked to Steal the Deal After Cody Bellinger Announces News From LA

The Los Angeles Dodgers are in an excellent position after winning the World Series twice in a row, yet a familiar face from their 2020 championship team now represents both an opportunity and a critical need. Cody Bellinger, the former National League MVP who played a central role in the Dodgers’ dynasty, became a free agent following the Yankees’ elimination from the playoffs. This creates a rare window for Los Angeles to address offensive and defensive weaknesses that nearly undermined their October run.

Baseball fans have been closely observing Bellinger’s presence in Los Angeles during the early days of free agency. Social media confirmed the player’s arrival in the city, with reports stating, “Cody is in LA.” This timely development has sparked widespread speculation about negotiations between Bellinger and the Dodgers, the team that drafted him in 2013. The timing suggests the Dodgers may move swiftly to reunite with their former star within the first hours of free agency.

Bellinger’s 2025 season with the Yankees strongly supports his case for a Dodgers return. The 30-year-old posted a .272/.334/.480 slash line with 29 home runs and 98 RBIs, resulting in a 125 weighted Runs Created Plus (wRC+) and 4.9 wins Above Replacement (fWAR). This performance likely marked his best season since winning the MVP in 2019. Moreover, his .813 On-base Plus Slugging (OPS) and 13 stolen bases demonstrated versatility beyond power hitting. Meanwhile, the Dodgers’ outfield struggled during the postseason, highlighted by Michael Conforto’s .637 OPS and absence from playoff action, as well as Teoscar Hernandez’s defensive liabilities. This left a notable gap that Bellinger’s proven skills can effectively fill.

The Dodgers’ need for Bellinger extends beyond statistics. After posting the lowest batting average of any championship team since 1966 (.203) in the 2025 World Series, the offense requires bolstering. Bellinger’s ability to play all three outfield positions and first base offers the Dodgers unmatched roster flexibility compared to most free agents. His agent’s leverage in negotiating with multiple teams, balanced with Bellinger’s personal considerations, positions the Dodgers to act quickly and reclaim a player well attuned to their championship culture.

Dodgers fans react to Bellinger’s LA arrival

When news broke that Cody Bellinger was in Los Angeles during the early days of free agency, Dodgers fans responded with palpable excitement, remembering his pivotal performances in the 2020 World Series. As the possibility of Bellinger returning to the team where he spent his first six seasons and earned the 2019 NL MVP honor grew, social media flooded with enthusiastic reactions.

One fan eagerly pleaded, “Bring him back!” capturing the nostalgic longing for a player whose 125 weighted Runs Created Plus (wRC+) in 2025 demonstrated that he remains a potent offensive threat despite some inconsistency. Another fan proclaimed with pride, “KING IS COMING BACK,” highlighting Bellinger’s integral role during the Dodgers’ championship years.

A third fan simply stated, “Oh, he’s a Dodger confirmed,” reflecting confidence in the organization’s ability to bring back its former star player. This sentiment revealed just how deeply Bellinger remains in the hearts of Dodgers fans, despite having been away from the franchise for two full seasons.

Another enthusiastic supporter wrote, “AND HE WON’T LEAVE,” expressing hope that this time, Bellinger’s return would be long-lasting, unlike his previous departures from the team.

One fan expressed some skepticism, commenting, “Too bad he is an Angel now.” However, this was merely speculation, as no official signing had been announced at that point.

Overall, the overwhelming fan response suggested that many Dodgers supporters view Bellinger’s potential comeback as an important chance for both the player and the team to rectify past mistakes and reclaim the winning formula that led to their back-to-back World Series championships.