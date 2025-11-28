Dodgers Bow Out of Munetaka Murakami & Kazuma Okamoto Race as $12.5M KBO 3B to Replace Miguel Rojas- Report

It’s been months since the Los Angeles Dodgers were listed among four potential fits for the Japanese slugger Munetaka Murakami. As for Kazuma Okamoto, there was some speculation that the Dodgers would at least check in on him too. The Dodgers already have a strong Japanese presence. Given how well that worked out for them, adding others just fits their pattern. But as things stand right now, the Dodgers might be stepping away from pursuing Murakami and Okamoto. They’d rather target a $12.5M KBO 3B might to replace Miguel Rojas.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

According to reporter Jihyun Kim, there is a high possibility of the Dodgers showing interest in Seong-moon Song. With Kim Hye-sung’s signing this season, the Dodgers are likely to continue the trend of bringing in Korean talent. And now, he could help the Dodgers front office by being their “unofficial scout,” helping to persuade former KBO teammate Seong-moon to land in Chavez Ravine.

Imago Image Credits: Imago

Seong-moon is currently in his 10th season with the Kiwoom Heroes. He made a massive impact last season, hitting .340 with 19 home runs, 104 RBIs, 21 stolen bases, and a .927 OPS. This season, across 144 games, he slashed .315 (181-for-574) with 26 home runs, 90 RBIs, 25 stolen bases, and 103 runs scored, posting a .917 OPS. This offensive firepower is something that the Dodgers do lack.

ADVERTISEMENT

In fact, for his defensive skill set, he earned the Defensive Award at third base recently. If he does sign with Los Angeles, he could serve as a replacement for Miguel Rojas, who hit the free agency market at the end of this past season. For the time being, the Dodgers have picked up their club option on Max Muncy.

As they scout Song Seong-moon’s performance, he could be an ideal fit to step into the “backup infielder” role Rojas has long held.

ADVERTISEMENT

Will the Dodgers sign Miguel Rojas in any case?

The Los Angeles Dodgers are riding high after back-to-back seasons that ended with World Series celebrations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

As they set their sights on a potential three-peat in 2026, the team enters free agency with several key players from last season now out of contract.

As of November, the Dodgers’ payroll sits $58 million below what it was in 2025, per ESPN.

When it comes to Miguel Rojas, he remains a free agent but has expressed interest in returning to Los Angeles for the final season of his career.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last season, the Venezuelan slashed 76 hits, seven home runs, and 27 RBIs and scored 35 runs over 290 at-bats.

In the playoffs, Rojas collected five hits, scored three runs, hit a home run, and drove in two RBIs over 18 at-bats.

He proved to be Dodgers’ X-factor in the World Series. And even delivered a game-tying homer in the ninth inning of Game 7. He made a key defensive play at second, throwing out the Blue Jays’ potential winning run at the plate.

ADVERTISEMENT

If he doesn’t end up with the Dodgers in 2026, his potential replacement, Song Seong-moon, will take over. His future is expected to be decided before December 25.