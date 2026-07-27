Dodgers Branded ‘Greedy’ as Rival Executives Predict Monster Trade Deadline Move

A third consecutive World Series title. That’s the dream for the Los Angeles Dodgers this season, and they certainly have the momentum. Sitting atop the National League with a 67-39 record, they have looked every bit like championship contenders. However, a few concerns, including Shohei Ohtani’s knees, have emerged that could potentially derail their title defense. That’s why many insiders believe the Dodgers aren’t done strengthening their roster ahead of the August 3 trade deadline. And their biggest potential target amid that uncertainty? Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal.

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“Rival executives believe the Dodgers plan to be greedy at the trade deadline,” Foul Territory quoted Bob Nightengale in an X post. “If Tarik Skubal indeed becomes available, as executives are now predicting, the Dodgers are all in.”

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The Detroit Tigers are fourth in the AL Central with a 50-56 record. Meanwhile, Skubal has a 2.70 ERA with 110 Ks over 15 starts. Plus, he is on his one-year, $32 million contract for 2026. Although the Tigers aren’t out of the playoff picture, insiders have already weighed in on trade speculation regarding the 2x Cy Young winner.

Even Ken Rosenthal reflected the same, highlighting the Dodgers’ current rotation outlook.

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Another thing to consider is that Skubal is headed for free agency after this season, but his club has yet to show a willingness to offer him that kind of money. This is where the Dodgers come in, and given that the Tigers have made their demands of a young, controllable starter in any Skubal deal explicit, the Dodgers certainly won’t have a problem.

Emmet Sheehan can be offered by the Dodgers’ end, and if previous few performances are anything to go by, then he has already proven that he can be a reliable arm. Then there are Dodgers outfield prospects Mike Sirota, Eduardo Quintero, Zyhir Hope, and Charles Davalan who could be sent to the Tigers.

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The Dodgers have one of the best pitching figures this season. They are fourth in the league with a 3.58 ERA. Unfortunately, one of their most dependable arms hasn’t been able to take the mound in the last 3 weeks. Shohei Ohtani has been suffering from recurring knee discomfort, which led Dave Roberts to pull him from a Pittsburgh Pirates game in June. He went through a rest day and started pitching again. His last start was against the San Diego Padres on July 3.

His history with congenital bipartite patella and a surgery sidelining him in 2019 has forced the LA side to be cautious with him. They were positive about his return to the mound in the second half of the season, but manager Dave Roberts had to “kick the can” and postpone his bullpen session last Saturday since his recovery wasn’t 100%.

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Pitchers like Blake Snell (loose bodies in left elbow) and Tyler Glasnow (lower back spasms) are also uncertain before August. And there has been growing noise urging to shut Ohtani down from pitching entirely. All these conditions have made Tarik Skubal one of the biggest possible targets for the defending champions.

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Plus, CBA and payroll uncertainty are other reasons that insiders believe the Dodgers might consider maximizing their window. Their elite farm system and ability to build a competitive package make them all the more likely to proceed on that path. Despite all the logic connecting both sides, a deal is far from certain.

Why the speculation still comes with questions

One of the most important parts of a possible deal is Tarik Skubal himself, and when reporters asked him if he wants to spend the rest of the season with the Tigers, he answered “yeah” without a second thought.

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Detroit is 3.5 games behind the Wild Card spot, and Skubal, despite several individual accolades in his 7 seasons with the Tigers, is yet to achieve the ring.

“I think we have a chance to win a World Series,” he said in a recent interview. “I’ve said that since spring training. That’s never changed. That belief in this team has never changed throughout the season.”

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He clearly stated that the trade buzz is beyond his control and that he just wants to enjoy his time starting games for the Tigers. Skubal also clarified that instead of discussing trade possibilities, he likes to focus on winning games. The 2x All-Star leaves those discussions to the front office and his agent, Scott Boras.

Just last week, reporters asked Roberts about the team’s trade strategy, but instead of discussing a potential move for Tarik Skubal, he took a completely different stance.

“I could almost argue that we’re sellers more than buyers,” he said.

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Given the current uncertainties and their championship ambitions, Tarik Skubal seems the obvious fit. However, none of the three principal entities, the Dodgers, the Tigers, and Skubal himself, have signaled that the deal is actually happening. The baseball community will probably have to wait a few more days for a definitive answer.