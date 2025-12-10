Dodgers Bring Retribution to Mets’ Juan Soto Pettiness with $69M Reality Check

When Edwin Díaz signed a three-year, $69-million deal with the two-time World Series champions, David Stearns and the Mets were closely and immediately scrutinized. After all, many expected Steve Cohen to use his financial clout to keep key players. According to reports, Stearns and Co. made efforts, yet many believe Díaz’s choice was always the Dodgers, irrespective of the financial package.

To put it simply, the New York Mets just got a taste of their own medicine.

Last off-season, the Mets stole Juan Soto from the Yankees by outbidding them by just $5 million. And now, the Dodgers have turned around and stolen Edwin Díaz from the Mets by outbidding them by only $3 million.

Per MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo, Diaz didn’t even get back to the Mets and give them the last offer. He said, “I’m told the Mets offered Edwin Díaz three years and $66 million (with slight deferrals) and indicated they had some room to improve that figure. Díaz chose the Dodgers’ offer of three years and $69 million instead.”

On the other hand, a source familiar with Edwin Díaz’s thinking said the offers weren’t truly comparable, regardless of the slight dollar difference. That’s why Diaz’s camp didn’t feel enough pressure to revisit the Mets’ proposal.

The Dodgers had strong baseball reasons for pursuing Edwin Díaz. They’ve lost key bullpen pieces and are rebuilding a stronger late-inning core. Dave Roberts wants more postseason pitching depth, and Díaz fits that need. Plus, Los Angeles has a proven ability to elevate relievers through analytics and defined roles. For Díaz, joining a contender built to maximize his strengths meant much more than a three-million-dollar difference.

“They had their chance,” the anonymous personality said.

The Mets will now indeed turn to recent acquisition Devin Williams as their closer. “We’re very comfortable with [Williams closing]. I’ve certainly seen Devin perform at a very high level for a long time. I have full confidence that he can be one of the best relievers in baseball. I think he’s very motivated to do that.” David Stearns said.

Of course, the Mets will also focus on shaping the rest of their bullpen around him.

More than anything, Díaz’s exit only reflects the Mets’ ongoing commitment issues to putting business ahead of sentiment.

The Mets had traded Brandon Nimmo, and now they’ve lost Díaz to the Dodgers. Both were the franchise’s longest-tenured players. And now, David Stearns has also reportedly been hesitant to offer Pete Alonso anything longer than a three-year deal.

New York Mets won’t offer Pete Alonso a contract longer than three years

For the second straight year, the New York Mets could be on the verge of losing Pete Alonso to another club. The star first baseman opted out of the second year of the two-year deal he signed last season.

Per MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand, the Mets remain hesitant to offer Alonso a long-term contract.

“Losing both Díaz and Alonso, two of their most popular players, would certainly be a gut punch to the fan base. The sticking point between the Mets and Alonso could very well be years, as sources say that the Mets may be hesitant to go more than three years with the first baseman.” Feinsand noted.

A three-year deal would keep Alonso with the Mets through his age-33 season. That means he’d still have plenty of productive years left before hitting free agency again. Meanwhile, the team is projected to spend $278 million next season.

However, as last year’s Juan Soto signing showed, big signings don’t always guarantee success.

But Alonso is coming off a bounce-back season. He had maintained a slash line of .272/.347/.524 with a .871 OPS, 38 home runs, and 126 RBIs.

He remains one of the top first basemen in the game. So, naturally, if the Mets fail to retain him, it could send the wrong message that the Mets are not serious about contending.