A $17.5 million payroll figure for 34-year-old outfielder Teoscar Hernández, who hit 16 home runs last season, is the kind of number that gets a front office thinking. With a labor stoppage possible on December 1, the Los Angeles Dodgers appear ready to ask whether that money could work harder elsewhere.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

That thinking surfaced in a report from Ken Rosenthal, a reporter at The Athletic, who wrote that the Dodgers could explore the trade market for Hernández. Rosenthal noted the club does not need to move him, but shopping the veteran slugger makes sense for a team wanting more youth without overhauling its roster.

ADVERTISEMENT

The reasoning becomes clearer with the numbers. Hernández is owed $17.5 million in the final guaranteed year of his deal, yet he slashed .267/.334/.425 with 16 home runs in 125 games in 2026. That .759 OPS trails his .840 mark and 33 homers from 2024, and he graded at minus 6 Outs Above Average in left field.

However, timing may become an issue. This is because the contract expires on December 1, and the lockout will make it impossible for teams to communicate with players on the 40-man roster. Therefore, the Dodgers may not coach their younger players during the winter, which is why a trade can be made but is not necessary.

ADVERTISEMENT

A trade would also open left field for Josue De Paula, a 21-year-old outfield prospect. Outfielders Kyle Tucker and Andy Pages take up the two remaining spots, while Shohei Ohtani plays designated hitter, leaving Hernández in the way of his prospects.

That also explains why the Dodgers can afford to wait.

ADVERTISEMENT

De Paula hit .323 with a 1.081 OPS in an 11-game debut in late 2026, yet his defense looked raw. With a lockout blocking offseason glove work, Hernández, a respected right-handed bat on a left-leaning roster, remains a valuable fallback.

If the Dodgers shop him, clubs needing right-handed power or a designated hitter have been linked in rumors, including the Philadelphia Phillies, Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays, and Kansas City Royals. Any buyer would take on a payroll figure near $17.5 million plus a $15 million 2028 option, which limits the return. Los Angeles has navigated a similar call before.

ADVERTISEMENT

In December 2018, president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman traded outfielders Matt Kemp and Yasiel Puig, along with left-hander Alex Wood and utility player Kyle Farmer, to the Cincinnati Reds. Kemp fit the same profile as Hernández, a 34-year-old in the final year of a $21.5 million deal, coming off an All-Star season with 21 homers.

The deal paid off past the savings, clearing about $16 million in tax space, opening right field for prospect Alex Verdugo and returning prospects Jeter Downs and Josiah Gray. Los Angeles later sent Downs to the Red Sox for outfielder Mookie Betts and Gray to the Washington Nationals for pitcher Max Scherzer and shortstop Trea Turner.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dodgers lean on minor-league depth after losing Skubal

Hernández is not the only piece in flux, since the Dodgers are also waiting on the mound. They acquired left-hander Tarik Skubal at the 2026 deadline, then stayed out of the bidding when he signed a nine-year, $450 million deal with the New York Mets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Skubal went 5-2 with a 2.61 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 62 innings, yet the rotation remains strong with right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto, left-hander Blake Snell, right-hander Tyler Glasnow and Ohtani, so little urgency exists before a lockout.

That calm has shifted attention to the minor-league market, which a lockout would not halt. The club signed right-hander Robert Stephenson and first baseman Eric Wagaman to minor-league deals, and Wagaman has hit .262/.306/.424 against left-handers in his career, which gives him a clear role.

Stephenson fits the club’s habit of reviving injured arms. He has pitched only 10 innings since 2023 because of surgeries, but that 2023 season with the Tampa Bay Rays produced a 2.35 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 38.1 innings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Major-league depth is covered. Infielder Royce Lewis arrived from the Minnesota Twins, and outfielder Alex Call, who signed for $2.175 million, is the fallback if Hernández leaves, while outfield prospects James Tibbs III and Zach Ehrhard are next in line.

With that depth in place, the Dodgers can let the lockout clock tick without forcing a deal. If a suitable offer for Hernández arrives, they can move his $17.5 million and hand left field to De Paula.