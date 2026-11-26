Two World Series rings have already made Alex Vesia part of the Dodgers’ recent success. But another championship may not be the only thing motivating his next career decision. With several teams showing interest, the left-hander could find an opportunity elsewhere. That possibility has put the New York Yankees firmly in the picture.

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“As the Yankees eye Adrian Morejon, they have also shown interest in fellow lefty reliever Alex Vesia,” reported Brendan Kuty of The Athletic.

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Vesia has not previously tested free agency, as the Dodgers acquired him from the Marlins in February 2021 and retained him through arbitration and club options. There has been no widely reported previous bidding war for his services, making this offseason his first major opportunity to explore the open market.

The Yankees, Mets, Marlins, and Blue Jays are all serious suitors, giving Vesia multiple options beyond the Dodgers. Reports suggest half the league has checked on the left-handed reliever this winter already. For the Dodgers, retaining him remains possible, but competition makes that outcome less certain.

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New York’s interest matters because Adrian Morejon remains its preferred bullpen target this winter. The Yankees and Blue Jays are considered the leading contenders for the Padres left-hander. The Mariners have also emerged as another club in Morejon’s growing market this offseason. Morejon posted a 2.83 ERA, pitching 86 innings across 76 appearances in 2026 overall. His recent results have strengthened his value, and bidding could push his contract higher.

One projection places Morejon’s deal around four or five years, exceeding $20 million annually. Jon Morosi believes the agreement could approach a record for left-handed relievers this winter. If Toronto or another contender outbids the Yankees for Morejon, New York may pivot to Vesia as a cost-effective alternative. Vesia could become that option if Morejon’s market moves beyond the Yankees’ spending range.

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Vesia’s projected price is lower, although several teams could still drive his value upward. One projection puts Vesia between $11 million and $16 million annually over two-to-four years. Another report suggests he could secure three years and at least $40 million overall. These estimates are not confirmed, but Vesia carries no qualifying-offer compensation attached to his signing. Compared with Morejon, he could offer New York a less expensive route this winter.

The Yankees need help because their bullpen ERA concealed serious late-game problems throughout 2026. New York finished with a 3.13 bullpen ERA, second-best across all of MLB. However, relievers blew 28 saves and converted only 61.6% of their save chances overall. The bullpen’s 22.5% strikeout rate ranked 15th, limiting its ability to escape trouble late. Against the Angels, Yankees relievers surrendered 14 earned runs across 17 innings during April.

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That stretch came as New York lost 8 of 11 games beginning April 5. Fernando Cruz had blown 6 saves before an elbow injury sidelined him in August. Camilo Doval also struggled, posting a 6.75 ERA over his first 14 appearances. Vesia could strengthen those innings with strikeouts and experience handling runners on base in those situations. He recorded 74 strikeouts in 58 innings, finishing in 2026 with a 2.64 ERA.

His 31.2% strikeout rate and 33.6% whiff rate, both elite marks, show his ability to miss bats in high-leverage spots. Vesia inherited 36 runners and allowed only 9 to score during regular-season play alone. That 25% scoring rate beat MLB’s 31.7% average by a noticeable margin in 2026. He allowed just 1 of 7 inherited postseason runners to score across five appearances. Against the Mets on April 14, Vesia struck out 3 hitters in 10 pitches.

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Vesia appeared in 72 games, continuing three straight seasons with at least 65 appearances. The Dodgers would miss him after finishing with a 3.74 bullpen ERA in 2026. Díaz needed elbow surgery, while Treinen and Phillips missed time, and Scott became closer. Yamamoto left NLCS Game 2 after 2.2 innings, and Milwaukee won 7-4 that night. The Dodgers must replace Vesia’s innings quickly, or bullpen problems could return next season.