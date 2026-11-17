The Dodgers could face a difficult choice if Tarik Skubal’s next contract reaches $355 million. Their relationship with the left-hander remains strong after his time in Los Angeles during 2026. Yet, with a lockout looming and major spending decisions ahead, the Dodgers might have another pitching option in mind.

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“Adrian Morejon has been listed as a backup option for the Dodgers if they don’t sign Tarik Skubal,” reported Dodgers Nation, quoting ESPN’s David Schoenfield.

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The Dodgers may already have an alternative if their pursuit of Tarik Skubal does not end with a reunion. ESPN’s David Schoenfield identified Padres left-hander Adrian Morejon as a possible Plan B, suggesting Los Angeles could strengthen its bullpen instead. That route makes sense because the Dodgers already have several starters lined up for 2027, including Shohei Ohtani, Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Roki Sasaki, Justin Wrobleski and Emmet Sheehan.

Schoenfield put the question plainly: “Do the Dodgers really need a starter? Not really,” before pointing to their rotation options.

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The bigger need could come in the bullpen, where the Dodgers have already lost Evan Phillips to Atlanta. Phillips agreed to a 3-year, $35 million contract with the Braves, while Alex Vesia is also a free agent attracting interest. Los Angeles still has Edwin Diaz and Tanner Scott, but another reliable left-hander would give manager Dave Roberts more choices. Morejon could fill that role after establishing himself as one of the Padres’ dependable late-inning arms.

The 27-year-old is coming off a strong 2026 season, appearing in 76 games and recording a 2.83 ERA. He finished with a 9-3 record, 107 strikeouts and 86 innings, while allowing just 65 hits. His strikeout total stands out for a reliever, showing how often he can finish at-bats himself. Morejon also followed his 2025 All-Star campaign, when he posted a 2.08 ERA with 70 strikeouts over 73.2 innings.

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That consistency is why Morejon could help Los Angeles even if Tarik Skubal remains its preferred target. The Dodgers would not be replacing a frontline starter with a reliever; they would address a different need. With Ohtani expected to return to the mound and several established starters available, Morejon could deepen the group protecting late leads. His left-handed arm would give Roberts another option against opposing hitters in important innings, particularly during October.

Still, the Dodgers have not given up on Skubal, and the relationship between both sides appears positive. Los Angeles acquired him from Detroit at the 2026 trade deadline, and he went 5-2 with a 2.61 ERA across 10 regular-season starts. He also allowed 3 runs over 11 postseason innings, showing why the Dodgers would value keeping him.

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After the season, Tarik Skubal praised the “incredible organization, incredible teammates, incredible fanbase,” while general manager Brandon Gomes said, “I know that he enjoyed his time here; we love having him.”

The challenge is what it may take to bring Skubal back, with projections placing his contract around 8-10 years and $400 million. That average projection means roughly $44.6 million annually, potentially setting a new high for a pitcher’s total guarantee. The collective bargaining agreement expired December 1, with a lockout expected if owners and players fail to reach a new deal.

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The Dodgers are estimated to carry a $386 million luxury-tax payroll for 2027, making another massive commitment worth considering. Morejon therefore gives Los Angeles another route to improve its pitching staff if Tarik Skubal’s price or offseason uncertainty complicates a reunion.

Do the Dodgers really need Tarik Skubal?

The Dodgers are once again in the race for Tarik Skubal, and they cannot be ruled out. General manager Brandon Gomes confirmed contact with Skubal’s representatives during baseball’s general managers’ meetings. He also said the club expects to meet the two-time American League Cy Young winner. That interest makes sense after Skubal impressed during his brief Dodgers stay in August. Still, this offseason pursuit carries a different meaning than last summer’s trade deadline move.

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In 2026, Los Angeles acquired Skubal while chasing its third consecutive World Series championship. The Dodgers had won the previous 2 titles, making another October run their priority. Skubal quickly strengthened that push, recording a 5-2 record and a 2.61 ERA. He made 10 regular-season starts, then opened both postseason series as Los Angeles’ starter. Across 11 innings, he allowed 3 runs; Milwaukee swept Los Angeles in 4 games.

That 4-game NLCS defeat ended the three-peat dream and changed the offseason conversation completely. Skubal remains valuable, but the Dodgers no longer face that same immediate championship chase. Their rotation already includes Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow, and Roki Sasaki today. Shohei Ohtani is also expected to return to pitching, adding another major rotation option. Emmet Sheehan, Gavin Stone, Justin Wrobleski, and Landon Knack provide further starting depth too.

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That depth makes Skubal less urgent, especially with other roster needs demanding attention now. The bullpen needs work after Evan Phillips departed and Alex Vesia entered free agency. Skubal may also command a record contract, with reports placing expectations around $350 million. Spotrac already projects their 2027 luxury-tax payroll around $386.6 million before any Skubal deal. Still, depth on paper does not guarantee health through a demanding full regular season.

Glasnow, Snell, and Ohtani have each dealt with injuries during their major league careers. Skubal would give Los Angeles another frontline option when injuries or workload concerns arise. His 2026 season showed why, finishing 12-7 with a 2.72 ERA and 186 strikeouts. He also brings two Cy Young Awards and experience handling the biggest postseason starts. Friedman praised his clubhouse fit; signing Skubal could block the Mets and Padres.