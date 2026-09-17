Dodgers Cut Ties With Player After 7 Years in a Sudden Roster Move

Despite winning the 2025 PCL MVP award, Ryan Ward’s tenure with the Los Angeles Dodgers lasted just 20 games. A September slump and a positional redundancy as a left-handed outfielder ended the 28-year-old rookie’s time in the organization. After being drafted in 2019 in the 8th round out of Bryant University, Ward could hardly produce results in the major leagues, even though his Triple-A stints had massive numbers. Now, seven seasons later, he has been designated for assignment.

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The team announced the removal ahead of their 6-2 loss against the Cincinnati Reds.

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“BREAKING: Ryan Ward has been DFA’d by the Dodgers after 7 seasons with the organization with Kris Bubic returning from the IL and Paul Gervase getting optioned. Ward made his big-league debut with LA earlier this season,” reported Dodgers Nation on X.

Ryan Ward debuted for the Dodgers in April this year, when the team recalled him for two games. Playing his first big-league game against the Colorado Rockies, Ward went 2-for-5 with an RBI. He got off to a good start in April, and played again on May 31.

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Ward marked his return to the Dodgers camp with a home run against the Philadelphia Phillies. It was also his first big-league homer.

The left fielder continued his surge in Jun, going on a five-game hitting streak from June 4 to June 10. He was batting .267 at the time. However, his production at the plate dipped gradually.

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The last MLB game Ward played donning Dodger blue was in June against the San Diego Padres.

During his tenure with the Dodgers, Ward went 12-for-55, hitting .218 with 3 homers and 12 RBI across 60 plate appearances.

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Although the outfielder played only 20 games for the Dodgers, Ward has become a familiar face in the organization, especially with his minor league performance.

Hitting .290 last season, with 36 home runs, 31 doubles, and 122 RBI, Ward set the minor leagues on fire. He even won the Pacific Coast League MVP last season, with a .937 OPS. Then, in November, LA added him to their 40-man roster to prevent Ward from becoming a minor league free agent.

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Ward was optioned to Triple-A at the end of June. He struggled at the plate in September, posting only a .191 batting average with a .565 OPS, prompting the DFA. But this is not the first time LA has DFA’d a prospect.

In 2018, Diego Cartaya signed with the Dodgers and climbed to the top 15-20 overall prospect rankings by 2023. But higher-level pitching exposed his swing-and-miss tendencies, leading to a steep offensive decline at Double-A Tulsa and Triple-A Oklahoma City. In 2025, the Dodgers designated him for assignment before being traded to the Minnesota Twins.

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But taking Ward’s case into consideration, the Dodgers’ top prospect Josue De Paula is also a left-handed outfielder, making it easier to replace Ward.

De Paula, whom the Dodgers recently recalled, has recorded a home run and 3 RBI, with a .797 OPS in 6 games. In a corresponding move, the Dodgers have also recalled Kris Bubic and optioned Paul Gervase.

Bubic will occupy the vacant spot left by Ryan Ward on the roster.

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Dodgers activate Kris Bubic

Ahead of Wednesday’s game, the Dodgers activated right-hander Kris Bubic from the 60-day injured list. The Dodgers will use him as a bullpen option over the last few games of the regular season.

The Dodgers acquired him from the Kansas City Royals during the August 3 trade deadline. They sent minor-league right-handed pitcher Carlos Duran to the Royals.

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He has not pitched for the Royals since May 14 due to shoulder and elbow discomfort. Bubic also had Tommy John surgery in 2023.

Till May, Bubic logged a 4.11 ERA with a 3-2 record across 9 games for the Royals.

The Dodgers assigned the 29-year-old RHP to the Triple-A Oklahoma City Comets for rehab. At the Dodgers’ minor league affiliate, Bubic pitched 5.2 scoreless innings across 6 games, issuing 2 hits and 2 walks.

Against the Cincinnati Reds, the Dodgers sent Bubic to the mound at the bottom of the eighth.

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He allowed a single to JJ Bleday and retired the rest. In his first appearance for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Bubic kept the inning scoreless.

In Edgardo Henriquez and Edwin Diaz’s absence, the Dodgers will need Bubic to step up.

The Dodgers placed Henriquez on the 15-day IL. MRI results revealed that Henriquez is suffering from a low-grade lower back strain, effectively ending his season.

Signed on a 3-year, $69 million deal, the Dodgers added Edwin Diaz to close out high-stakes games. However, Diaz struggled on the mound all season, trying to find his rhythm.

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Across 16 outings, Diaz has blown four saves for the Dodgers and allowed 3 homers. He logged an 11.85 ERA and a 2-2 record this season. Multiple injuries have hampered his first year with the franchise, the latest being neck inflammation. Diaz is currently on the 15-day IL.

While the Dodgers chase their division title, Ward will go on waivers following the DFA. If he goes unclaimed, the Dodgers can still keep him.