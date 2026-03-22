Dodgers Cut $12.5M Shohei Ohtani’s Best Friend From Opening Day Roster, LA Left Furious

After the Yankees surprised the fans by optioning Jasson Dominguez to the minors, it’s time for the Dodgers to follow suit. Just days before the Opening Day, the Dodgers decided to option their 2025 World Series champ to Triple-A. And what’s more surprising is that the South Korean slugger who just got optioned was having a tremendous spring. He was slashing .407/.448/.519 with a home run and six RBIs, but the Dodgers clearly had a different plan, which has left the fans unimpressed.

“The Dodgers optioned IF/OF Hyeseong Kim to Triple-A Oklahoma City,” the Dodgers’ official X handle shared the update.

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Yes, you heard that right. Hyeseong Kim, the $12.5 million guy who turned a double play at second base against the Blue Jays in that Game 7 of the World Series, just got optioned, and that too after such promising spring numbers!

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However, the writing was on the wall when the Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said last week, “We still haven’t seen Hyeseong a bunch. Alex, I think he’s taken great at-bats, the numbers, the surface line certainly isn’t there, but it’s still spring training.” So, Kim had to make way for Alex Freeland at second base in place of injured Tommy Edman.

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In contrast, fans are unamused seeing how Freeland is hitting this spring. He is hitting at only .116 in Cactus League play, but offers versatility as a switch-hitter. Moreover, he walked as often as he struck out (11 in 56 plate appearances).

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“Alex has been really impressive all spring,” Dodgers GM Brandon Gomes said. “He’s worked really hard with our hitting group, and his swing looks great from both sides. He’s also displayed outstanding at-bat quality along with strong defense at multiple positions.”

Well, the numbers say otherwise. Kim made his MLB debut in 2025 and batted the first month at .422! However, inconsistency hit him as he finished the season with a .280 average. He made three skyshots in 71 games. Result? Kim’s next stop is Triple-A. But for the fans, the Dodgers might just have botched a second choice.

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The Dodgers get called out by the fans

The Dodgers could give a chance to any other struggling names, but why not Kim? Fans wonder.

“Horrible decision, he deserves to start the season and given a chance like Dave gave Pages when he couldn’t hit to save his life,” one fan said. “He looked so good in Spring,” another added.

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Andy Pages had a horrible postseason last year. Despite hitting 27 HRs at .272 in the regular season, Pages’ bat crashed to 0.78 across 16 playoff games. Still, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts finalized him as the starting center fielder. So, fans wonder what led the Dodgers to make a different decision for Kim and Pages, especially when Kim sparked the spring with such an incredible .407 average.

“Kim should ask for a trade at this point, I assume he wants to be a starter, and there is zero chance of that happening with Dave not trusting him,” another user suggests. “If I hit over .400 with a 9-game hit streak and 2 hrs and 5 for 5 in stolen bases and got cut, I would ask to be released or traded or just quit,” another added.

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Craig Kimbrel recently got demoted by the Mets to Triple-A. However, they acknowledged that they would consider releasing him if he preferred to seek Major League opportunities elsewhere. So, Dodgers fans think Kim should also opt for a different team if he could secure a spot on a major league roster elsewhere. The numbers Kim posted this spring have led fans to believe the manager lacks trust in him.

Kim has his own share of clutch performances. In the 2025 NLDS Game 4, Kim entered in the bottom of the 11th inning and scored the series-clinching run. So, we assume more than distrust; it’s the disadvantage of having a star-stuffed roster in the Dodgers. “Trade or release him at this point. Disappointed with this decision,” another user agrees.

Still, as Freeland would take the second base in the absence of Edman, a few rough outings could again open the window for Kim.