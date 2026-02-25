Dodgers Loyalist Unleashes Tirade at Pete Crow-Armstrong Over “Stupid” Comments Targeting LA Fans

MLB, Baseball Herren, USA Chicago Cubs at Minnesota Twins Jul 10, 2025 Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA Chicago Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong 4 hits a solo home run during the seventh inning against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. Minneapolis Target Field Minnesota USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJordanxJohnsonx 20250710_jla_jb4_466

A Dodgers loyalist just delivered a solid no-holds-barred clapback at Pete Crow-Armstrong, labeling his comments as stupid. Doug McKain’s short but unminced reaction came after PCA criticized LA fans in his recent interview. With the Dodgers-Cubs series looming around late April, DMAC warns that the Dodgers fans are going to remember the local kid’s shade to their integrity.

Peter Crow-Armstrong’s recent interview with the Chicago Magazine was targeted toward celebrating him as one of the most exciting young talents at the Cubs. The center fielder took a dig at LA fans while praising Chicago loyalists’ passion.

“I love Chicago more and more. It’s just an incredible city. The people are great. They give a s–t. They aren’t just baseball fans who go to the game like Dodgers fans to take pictures and whatever,” said PCA in the March 2026 feature.

What infuriated the Dodgers fans isn’t just the pointed remarks.

But who they came from. Doug McKain’s fiery rant highlights what hurts the most – Pete being a Sherman Oaks native.

“How could someone like Pete Crow-Armstrong, one of our own, say something that is just flat out stupid?”

The sting of betrayal is evident in Doug’s comment.

McKain’s riposte isn’t an isolated reaction.

It echoes a much broader spectrum of fan sentiment.

The Dodgers crowd stands as one of the biggest examples of MLB passion. Just last season, they recorded 4,012,470 total home attendees, becoming the first franchise to hit 4M since 2008.

The average attendance per game is just shy of 50K, and the LA side had 25 of their home games sold out. These are routine for the Dodgers, as 3+ million of average attendance per season has been the case since 2013. Additionally, millions of people tune in to every game. Now, this tells quite a different story than PCA’s “pictures and whatever.”

This is why Doug was so confident, slapping a PSA to PCA, “Dodgers fans are as locked in as any fan base in major league baseball.”

The rising Cubs star, being a home boy-turned-traitor, is what makes DMAC’s comments visceral. But his tirade against Pete brings up another debate of authentic vs casual fan culture in the sport.

Pete Crow-Armstrong puts Wrigley’s grit over Dodger Stadium numbers

Wrigley Field might have lower average attendance, but its passion is formidable.

“They are paying attention. They care,” PCA’s take on Cubs fans reflects a certain level of pride.

Despite a smaller capacity, Wrigley’s neighborhood intimacy, including the bars, streets, and even rooftops show a deeper connection. In contrast, Dodger Stadium is often seen as entertainment-driven due to its proximity to Hollywood, with examples of fans being distracted or photo-focused.

The Cubs gallery thrives with historical charm, fueled by the intensity of the tight-knit fans. The term ‘authentic fans’ is a result of the community vibe, which is characteristically different from the diverse LA crowd.

The ‘Blue Heaven on Earth’ can host the largest number of people among MLB teams. Over 56,000 seats are often filled with different entities, ranging from die-hard fans and families to celebs and tourists. But this does not necessarily mean that the LA fanbase lacks passion.

Pete Crow-Armstrong’s snide comments have hit the Dodgers fans on a personal level. But it has also worked as a motivation.

Doug McKain’s cutthroat warning that the fans will remember PCA’s jab feels precise. Especially considering the Dodgers-Cubs series arriving in just two months.

Whether you side with the close-knit, gritty focus or the large-scale energy, the real winner is the rivalry itself.