Dodgers’ 29-YO Pro Makes His Exit as LA Faces Major Shake-Up After Postseason Elimination



The Dodgers’ unexpected NLCS exit is already forcing roster moves, starting with backup catcher Ben Rortvedt. Brought in at the trade deadline to shore up the catching depth amid injuries to Will Smith and Dalton Rushing, the 29-year-old was expected to provide valuable cover. However, a .185 batting average in August did little to strengthen his case for a long-term stay.

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Now entering free agency, Rortvedt faces an uncertain future. He left the Dodgers with a decision to make: bring him back for another run or let him find a fresh start elsewhere.

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“Ben Rortvedt has opted to become a minor league free agent following the end of the Dodgers 2026 season. Rortvedt found his way to LA multiple times in the past 2 seasons and could do so again before 2027,” Dodgers Nation shared via X.

This was the expected outcome for the 29-year-old backup backstop. The Dodgers outrighted him off their 40-man roster to Triple-A Oklahoma City in September 2026. Rortvedt has accrued more than three years of MLB service time. So, he had the contractual right to reject the assignment and test the open market once the season ended.

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His latest move just adds to his dizzying series of roster moves across multiple organizations. After winning a World Series ring as a mid-season depth addition for the 2025 Dodgers, he was claimed off waivers by the Cincinnati Reds in November 2025.

In February 2026, he was designated for assignment by the Reds. Briefly reclaimed by the Dodgers, DFA’d again by LA. And then claimed by the New York Mets.

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He spent the first half of the 2026 season playing in the Mets’ minor league system. The Dodgers reacquired him at the August trade deadline to patch injury holes behind the plate for Smith and Rushing.

Rortvedt appeared in 16 major league games for the Dodgers during August 2026, posting a slash line of .185/.185/.185 over 28 plate appearances.

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Now, ahead of the 2027 season, Rortvedt is expected to command interest as organizational catching depth. As a defensive-minded journeyman with solid pitch-framing and game-calling skills, he may have a chance.

He will likely sign a minor league contract with an invitation to Spring Training to compete for a backup role in the big leagues. Or he could serve as a veteran anchor in Triple-A. A reunion with Los Angeles on a new minor league deal remains entirely possible given the front office’s clear familiarity with his value.

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The Dodgers fan will certainly miss their favorite. Notably, Rortvedt quickly won over fans and the pitching staff with his work behind the plate. Tyler Glasnow openly praised his game-calling and ability to navigate high-pressure situations.

Notably, during the Dodgers’ 2025 championship run, he caught all 18 innings of the Wild Card Series sweep against the Reds. He also started the first two games of the NLDS. Rortvedt perfectly executed the game plan while Will Smith was eased back from injury.

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Let’s now see what awaits Rortvedt in the next season.