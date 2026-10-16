Dodgers Fans React Strongly as Trophy Presentation Practice at Dodger Stadium Sparks Concern

After getting swept in 2025 by the Dodgers, the Brewers are just a game away from returning the favor in 2026. After losing Game 3, it looks like the hopes inside the Dodgers stadium are low, and they seem to be getting ready to see the Brewers celebrate in LA.

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“They’re practicing the trophy presentation for Milwaukee. Dodgers must win. There is no tomorrow,” wrote Fred Roggin on X, sharing footage of the Dodgers stadium staff getting ready to set up the stage for the Brewers winning the NLCS in Game 4. The footage quickly spread across social media, generating thousands of reactions from Dodgers fans.

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The stage carries the 2026 NLCS logo, suggesting preparations for a possible Brewers pennant celebration. Given how the Dodgers have performed and the Brewers leading 3-0, fans have little reason to feel confident about stopping it.

The Dodgers have struggled to produce enough offense throughout the series against Milwaukee. They lost Game 1 by 2-1, followed by a 7-4 defeat before falling 6-2 in Game 3. Across those 3 games, Los Angeles scored just 7 runs while struggling to sustain rallies. They managed only 5 hits in Wednesday’s loss, and their offense failed to respond after Milwaukee regained control.

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One fan summed up the situation, saying, “That’s usually what happens when you’re down 0-3 at home.”

Shohei Ohtani entered Game 4 hitting .182 this postseason, with 4 hits across 22 at-bats. He drew a walk and singled in Game 3, but those contributions could not prevent another defeat. Will Smith delivered a two-run double in the sixth inning, briefly giving Los Angeles hope. However, the Dodgers could not build on that rally, leaving their supporters questioning where the next runs would come from.

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The pitching has also struggled to contain Milwaukee when the games reach important moments. Yoshinobu Yamamoto allowed 3 runs across 2.2 innings in Game 2 before leaving the Dodgers needing more from their bullpen. Blake Snell allowed 4 runs over 6+ innings in Game 3, including Jackson Chourio’s first-pitch home run. Jake Bauers then hit a two-run homer in the seventh, followed by Garrett Mitchell’s solo shot.

With Milwaukee finding power late, one fan bluntly predicted, “They’re getting swept.”

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Those performances have left Los Angeles facing an enormous challenge with its season hanging in the balance.

Another supporter wrote, “You’re right, there’s no tomorrow because their season is over tonight.”

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The Dodgers must now win 4 consecutive games to overcome their 0-3 deficit and advance to the World Series. History offers little comfort, as only 1 team has ever completed that comeback in a best-of-seven postseason series. The 2004 Boston Red Sox overcame the Yankees before winning the World Series, with Dave Roberts playing a key role.

Roberts has urged his players to focus on winning Game 4 instead of worrying about the entire series. He also moved Ohtani back to leadoff and promoted Smith to cleanup after their contributions in Game 3. The changes aim to restore an offensive rhythm that has largely disappeared during this series. Still, Los Angeles needs better hitting, stronger pitching, and fewer costly moments to keep Milwaukee from celebrating.

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One fan expressed little belief in a turnaround, writing, “Yeah, good luck overcoming a 0-3 deficit.”

The stage preparations have made the possibility of elimination feel even closer for Dodgers supporters.

Another fan captured that growing concern, saying, “They’re cooked – I smell sweep.”

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Milwaukee was swept by Los Angeles in the 2025 NLCS, but now stands one victory away from returning the favor. The Dodgers still have a chance to delay that celebration, but they must show immediate improvement. Until their offense produces consistently and their pitching limits Milwaukee’s big innings, the planned stage may soon host a celebration Los Angeles desperately wants to avoid.