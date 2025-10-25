Dodgers Fans Rip Controversial NFL Team for Betraying USA Ahead of 2025 World Series: “GET OUT OF MY COUNTRY”

There have been some tensions between the USA and Canada for some time now, and it has given us some of the most historic news in sports. For example, the Canada vs USA Hockey that turned into a brawl. Now, it is about to give another one for us right when the Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Dodgers meet in the World Series.

In a recent post, the Buffalo Bills, a team based in New York, just wished and backed the Toronto Blue Jays in the World Series. Their official X handle posted, “LET’S GO BLUE JAYS @BlueJays x #BillsMafia.” But this is not the first time the Buffalo Bills have wished the Toronto Blue Jays luck in their postseason run.

They cheered for the Blue Jays ahead of the Yankees series. Wide receiver Keon Coleman amplified the gesture by arriving at Monday Night Football wearing a Vladimir Guerrero Jr. jersey. The support surprised many fans, including Bills heiress Jessica Pegula, who responded directly on social media.

Hundreds of fans questioned why a New York team would cheer for a rival of the Yankees, creating lively discussion online. Even fellow Canadian tennis star Eugenie Bouchard expressed astonishment, showing how widely the reactions resonated beyond Buffalo.

Some fans argued the connection is natural

Buffalo hosts the Blue Jays’ Triple-A affiliate, the Buffalo Bisons, creating strong local ties. Their proximity to Toronto makes following the Blue Jays intuitive, especially with numerous players rehabbing or developing in the city. Players like George Springer, Max Scherzer, Shane Bieber, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. all spent time with Buffalo, strengthening the emotional connection between the teams.

Fans might debate allegiance, but Bills and Blue Jays connections ensure Buffalo remains sports drama central.

Dodgers fans rip into Buffalo Bills after allegiance to Blue Jays

When the Buffalo Bills start cheering for the Toronto Blue Jays, you know state loyalty has officially gone on vacation. As the Toronto Blue Jays face the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series, Bills fans were left blinking at their team’s unexpected cross-border enthusiasm.

The comment “TORONTO BILLS GET OUT OF MY COUNTRY” encapsulates the frustration many New York fans felt when the Buffalo Bills publicly supported the Toronto Blue Jays during the World Series. This sentiment reflects a deeper identity crisis, as Buffalo is geographically closer to Toronto than to New York City, leading to a unique sports culture in the region. The Bills’ support for the Jays, despite their shared state affiliation, highlights the complex and sometimes contentious nature of sports allegiances.

Another fan wrote, “Buffalo should surrender itself to Canada,” reflecting a growing sentiment that Buffalo Bills’ recent support for the Toronto Blue Jays signals a shift in allegiance. This reaction underscores the complex relationship between Buffalo and its Canadian neighbors, particularly as the Bills have historically played games in Toronto and share a minor league affiliate with the Blue Jays. Such gestures have led to debates about the Bills’ identity and their connection to New York.

One fan jokingly remarked, “You guys might as well post ‘Go Leafs Go this weekend’ since you love Toronto sports so much this year.” With Sabres and Maple Leafs NHL game scheduled this weekend, hockey fans couldn’t help but take a jab in that context, as well. Again, Toronto over New York!

“They’re gonna need it! Luck is what they will need! Go Dodgers!” This particular fan seemed to ignore everything else over their support for Los Angeles. For them, the Blue Jays will require every ounce of fortune to defeat the Dodgers. It reflects confidence in the Dodgers’ strength and a playful skepticism toward Toronto’s chances.

One fan jokingly declared, “Bills are a traitor to this country, AMERICA before CANADA! (This is a joke, idgaf about the Bills),” expressing mock outrage over Buffalo’s support for Toronto. The comment playfully exaggerates loyalty to American teams over Canadian ones in sports rivalries. Fans often use humor to voice surprise and disbelief at unexpected cross-border support.

Such reactions show the passionate, teasing energy that surrounds World Series allegiances. Buffalo’s support for the Blue Jays proves geography sometimes outweighs strict allegiance to New York pride. With Springer, Guerrero Jr., and Scherzer all linked to Buffalo, fandom naturally crosses international borders. Fans may mock or cheer, but the Bills and Blue Jays connections keep regional sports debates alive.