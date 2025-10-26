Dodgers’ $400M Ace Race Intensifies As Blue Jays Steamroll World Series Game 1

Game 1 of the World Series was a harsh reminder that even a loaded Dodgers rotation can have its off days. Blake Snell gave up five runs in five innings with just four SOs, and the Blue Jays took full advantage, crushing L.A. 11–4. So, the Dodgers might start eyeing reinforcements again.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

There’s been talk about Paul Skenes in the past, but he won’t hit free agency until 2029. But in the meantime, there could be another big opportunity this offseason. Reportedly, one of the best pitchers in the game is available, and he’s coming straight out of Detroit.

“The expectation now is that Skubal will reset the market for pitchers and become the highest-paid starting pitcher in history, with a realistic starting price north of $400 million. It’s unlikely the Tigers go there, and if that’s the case, they certainly can’t make the mistake of waiting until the trade deadline to deal him or letting him walk with minimal draft compensation next offseason,” NYTimes’ Jim Bowden projected.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

There’s a reason why all eyes are on Tarik Skubal.

He has been one of the best pitchers in baseball over the past two seasons. In 2024, he led all of MLB with 228 SOs and topped the AL with a 2.39 ERA. Then this year, Skubal posted a league-leading 2.21 ERA with 241 SOs, and his 6.6 bWAR led the AL once again.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

At just 28, he’s right in the middle of his prime.

via Imago Detroit Tigers Tarik Skubal 29 listens for the pitch call in the fourth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio on Sunday, July 6, 2025. The Tigers defeated the Guardians 7-2. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY CLE20250706111 AARONxJOSEFCZYK

AD

Now, riding on such numbers, Bowden projected that Skubal’s next deal could easily eclipse Gerrit Cole’s $324 million contract or Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s 11-year, $324 million deal. But the question is, why would the Tigers even let go of their most elite arm?

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Considering the Tigers’ biggest contract so far is Javier Baez’s $140 million, it’s hard to imagine them throwing $400 million at one player. That’s why it might make sense for Detroit to trade Skubal now, while he still has a year left before free agency, and his value couldn’t be higher.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

A good trade package could be just enough for the Tigers to bid goodbye this offseason.

The Dodgers could be a good fit for Skubal

If the Dodgers land Tarik Skubal, he’d instantly become the ace of their rotation.

Imagine a stacked group that would include Blake Snell, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow, and Shohei Ohtani. That’s already five elite arms, but the Dodgers still have options for the final rotation spot.

Roki Sasaki and Emmet Sheehan, both stepped up this season and shone in the postseason, are the most likely candidates.

With Clayton Kershaw out next year, the Dodgers’ rotation would look absolutely loaded with Skubal in the mix. But as always, getting a top-tier talent comes at a cost.

According to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand, any potential deal with Detroit might have to include outfielder Josue De Paula, L.A.’s No. 1 prospect and the 13th-ranked prospect in all of baseball. And that’s not all.

The Dodgers have plenty of trade capital to work with, boasting seven players on MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 list, plus the young and affordable Roki Sasaki.

So if Sasaki’s name ends up in trade talks for Skubal, don’t be too surprised. The Dodgers might just be willing to make that kind of move to get even stronger.