Dodgers $14M Star Fires Back at Famed UFC Insider After ‘Jacka**es’ Rant Over Blue Jays Disrespect

The 2025 World Series ended stunningly as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Toronto Blue Jays in a Game 7 thriller. It was their third championship title in only six years. But for the Blue Jays, the loss was a devastating gut punch as they have not won a title in 32 years. That’s why the defeat was very tough for their fans to accept, and many of them were left feeling salty. And UFC insider Ariel Helwani happens to be one of them.

When Kike Hernandez quoted McGregor’s UFC 205 line after their victory, the former ESPN analyst felt the new champions were completely classless and even mocked a controversially lodged ball. “Everybody’s been asking questions about a dynasty. How bout three in six years? How about a back-to-back? Yes, we’re a mother-effin’ dynasty, baby…I want to take this time to apologize to absolutely f—ing nobody,” Hernandez said. “The three-time champ does whatever the f— he wants!”

Helwani used his popular show to attack the Dodgers’ celebration, emphasizing how they embarrassed themselves. And referring to Kiké’s “mother-effing dynasty” speech, Helwani said. “I don’t know if you guys saw the footage. But I think the Dodgers looked like complete jacka**es. I think they embarrassed themselves… Then the Kike Hernandez thing — did you guys see? He quoted the famous Conor McGregor UFC 205 interview… But like the setup was just, he fumbled his way through it.”

This personal jab did not go unnoticed by the Dodgers star, as he fired back with a legendary troll. Hernández wrote: “😂😂😂 suck it @arielhelwani!! LOSER! Does 3x WS Champ sound better than Triple Champ?” In MMA, the term “Triple Champion” refers to a fighter who wins championships in three different weight divisions, and it’s almost mythical. The only three-division champion in the history of major MMA is Anatoly Malykhin. So, Hernández’s rhetorical question is a kill shot.

Wait! The debate didn’t end yet. Helwani proved he could do his own research.

“Congrats on getting an A on the group project @kikehndez, GREAT READ ON THAT CLEMENT FLY BALL BRO,” Helwani replied, referring to a terrifying moment in Game 7 when Hernández and Andy Pages almost collided on an Ernie Clement in the ninth inning. Hernández simply responded: “@arielhelwani got me good there! L.”

This exchange was pure social media gold, but Helwani’s original argument had some serious holes.

Ariel Helwani voices his discontent

Helwani can call the Game 6 lodged ball play “controversial” all he wants, but it is not true. Though it was completely unbelievable how the ball stuck in the padding of the outfield wall during the World Series game but neither the Dodgers nor the umpires are responsible for that. So, his complaint just showed his ignorance of the rules.

And when he praised the Blue Jays as “classy” and “respectful,” he must have forgotten their celebration after beating the Yankees in New York. Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. grabbed the microphone and yelled, “Daaaaaaaaaaaa Yankees lose!” right in front of Yankees legends Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez on live television. That was classy, wasn’t it?

Clearly, Helwani picked a fight with the wrong guy. Kiké Hernández has a long history of defending the team in official media. Track star Noah Lyles questioned the “World Champion” title once. So when they won the 2024 World Series, Hernández grabbed the mic and said, “World Series champions. S–k it, Noah Lyles.”

He did it again right after this 2025 World Series win. He immediately went on Instagram to troll a Blue Jays analyst, Caleb Joseph. The caption read: “I’M SO HAPPY THE BETTER TEAM DIDN’T WIN!!” He clearly loves to stir the pot.