Dodgers Give Up on ‘Next Aaron Judge’ as Yankees, Giants Push Bidding War Into Overdrive

On November 20, Yoshinobu Yamamoto was spotted having dinner with a former Japanese teammate. That meet-up sparked whispers across baseball circles. The conversation naturally shifted towards the Dodgers adding another star into Japan’s talent pool alongside the Yankees and Giants. But what seemed like speculation about Munetaka Murakami has now faded into nothing more than background noise.

Munetaka Murakami, the powerful left-handed slugger who has dominated NPB for eight seasons, has become the apple of the eye for almost every ballclub. According to reporter David Vassegh, L.A. has moved on. “I haven’t heard any rumors about the Dodgers and Murakami,” Vassegh said. “What I have heard is that he struggles with high velocity.” That weakness against fastballs—a staple of major league pitching—appears to have cooled the Dodgers’ interest entirely.

So, does it mean the path is clear for the Yankees, Giants, and other clubhouses? Well, it looks like that!

Murakami’s 2025 NPB season told a compelling story. The slugger hit 22 homers, 47 RBIs, and 1.043 OPS in only 56 games as his season was cut short due to the injury.

And that’s not it. His power from the left side earned him the nickname ‘Next Aaron Judge’ among scouts and analysts tracking his potential transition to American baseball. The 25-year-old has built a reputation as one of the most feared hitters in Japanese baseball, capable of changing games with one swing.

Still, the velocity issue looms large. Major league pitchers routinely pump fastballs in the upper 90s, a speed Murakami has struggled to catch up with in international competitions. That red flag raises legitimate questions about his ability to translate NPB success to the big leagues.

Yet, the Pinstripes might find him a potential key hitter who could add left-handed power to their mostly right-handed lineup. His ability to hit the ball in different directions matches well with Yankee Stadium’s size, where lefties benefit from pull-side power.

However, the Giants really need to boost their offense after being one of the lowest-scoring teams last season. Murakami could be the game-changing hitter they need to improve their lineup and help younger players in the batting order. Interestingly, apart from these two rival clubhouses, many others have him on their roster blueprint for 2026.

Other teams like the Boston Red Sox, New York Mets, Seattle Mariners, and Philadelphia Phillies are also interested in Murakami. They all see his potential but understand the risks involved. It’s unclear if any team will make a move, but the Dodgers have clearly removed themselves from the discussion.

The noise surrounding Munetaka Murakami is just getting louder, and one analyst has compared him with none other than the two-way star, Shohei Ohtani.

Rising confidence: Murakami’s hitter profile draws high praise

Insider Yuri Karasawa highlighted Murakami’s rise in Japan’s professional baseball. He said, “He stood out in the minors in 2018, and in his rookie season, he hit 36 home runs. It was clear right away that he was something special.”

He didn’t stop there and continued, “By 2021, he was on the Olympic team. Since he was 19 or 20, he has been seen as one of Japan’s promising players. He quickly outperformed others with his hitting and power.” In 2022, he hit a record 56 home runs, making him one of the top hitters in NPB history.

And then came the comparison with a two-way star. Karasawa said, “You could say Murakami has just as much power as Ohtani. And in NPB, Murakami has been a better hitter than Ohtani was.”

“He has played as a third baseman most of his career because the Central League did not have a designated hitter until 2027,” Karasawa explained. “So, Murakami had to play defense. Most scouting reports say his footwork, mobility, and range are not strong enough for third base. He projects better as a first baseman or a designated hitter.”

His NPB team has posted him, showing they believe he is ready for MLB. This allows teams to negotiate directly with Murakami. However, there are worries about his defense and his ability to handle high-velocity pitching. Still, teams believe his offensive skills will carry over, despite the risks.