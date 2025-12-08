Dodgers Hit Major Offseason Roadblock as $6.25M Target Draws Strong Interest From $1.3B AL Team, Per Insider

Although they have had a lot of rumors surrounding them, the Los Angeles Dodgers have made no moves this offseason. But just when we thought that it was about to change, the Kansas City Royals have come into the ring for a fight. And all this is happening for Harrison Bader.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Royals among teams considering Harrison Bader. KC is interested in position players, especially righty hitters,” wrote MLB insider Jon Heyman.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have monitored Harrison Bader for a long time, including trade talks. Los Angeles tried acquiring him during the 2025 deadline before Philadelphia secured him. His 2025 line was .277 with 17 homers and 3.2 WAR total record. FanGraphs projects Bader for a 2-year deal worth $15 million per year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Dodgers face rumors around Teoscar Hernandez trade talks after declining defense metrics. His 2025 bWAR dropped from 4.3 to 1.5, which raised concern. A roster spot opening makes Bader look like a good replacement fit option.

The problem for the Dodgers now is that the Kansas City Royals are also ready to step up to get Harrison Bader. And for a team that is not looking to spend big, this trade might start looking like a question mark.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kansas City needs right-handed hitting, and Bader fits their depth chart needs. His 13 DRS and ability to play all three spots upgrade their outfield immediately. His .796 OPS last season and postseason experience could steady a young lineup hoping for another playoff run.

Harrison Bader now sits at the center of a standoff neither the Dodgers nor the Royals expected. Teoscar Hernandez rumors only poured gasoline on a fire already burning bright in Los Angeles. If Kansas City wins this race, the Dodgers might finally remember that spending is a competitive sport.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

The Dodgers have another outfielder on their radar other than Bader

The Dodgers are acting like a team that refuses to settle for “good enough.” Just when fans were still processing the Harrison Bader noise, Los Angeles quietly started window-shopping again. Because apparently, one outfield rumor isn’t nearly chaotic enough. And yes, the Dodgers know exactly what they’re doing. The search continues, and the league is definitely paying attention.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are actively reshuffling their outfield, even after buzzing speculation around Harrison Bader and other big-name targets. Recent reports suggest the Dodgers may prefer to acquire outfield help via trade rather than free agency.

ADVERTISEMENT

That search now reportedly includes Lars Nootbaar, whose name surfaced among possible trade targets along with other outfielders.

Nootbaar, a 28-year-old left-handed bat and versatile defender, hit .242 across his major-league career. In 2025, he averaged .234 with 13 home runs, showing steady production. The Dodgers might value him for his ability to play all outfield spots and provide a left-handed bat off the bench.

If surrounded by a stronger lineup and seeing more pitches, he could slot in as a dependable depth piece or occasional starter.

ADVERTISEMENT

So the Dodgers keep scanning the market because stability apparently feels boring right now. If Harrison Bader was noise, then Lars Nootbaar is controlled strategic volume for Los Angeles. Los Angeles will move only if the fit is real and justified beyond numbers.