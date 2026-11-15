Dodgers Insider Reveals Japan Trip for 18-Year-Old Pitcher Can Change LA’s Bad Luck

The Los Angeles Dodgers have had exceptional success acquiring Japanese baseball talent, be it two-way star Shohei Ohtani, Roki Sasaki, or the team’s ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Now, ahead of the 2027 season, the franchise has set its sights on 18-year-old pitching prospect Shoki Oda and has even visited him in Japan. According to an insider, the Dodgers’ interest in Oda could represent another important step in its efforts to strengthen its connection with Japanese baseball. Perhaps the young player could also help the Dodgers achieve success in the near future, especially after their disappointing postseason exit in 2026.

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“With the pending lockout, these plans could get complicated, and he might have to play for a college in the States as an alternative in the meantime,” said Noel Sanchez on Dodgers Nation.

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“But the Dodgers have taken the time to sit down with him and lay out their potential vision for him. Given how much he admires the Dodgers and the success the team has had with Japanese stars over the past couple of years, I think it’ll be pretty hard for him to turn this down.”

The Dodgers recently traveled to Yokohama to meet Oda in person, with the discussions reportedly lasting three hours. The Dodgers sent a three-person delegation to Yokohama High School on November 14, with vice president of player personnel Galen Carr, adviser Yogo Suzuki, and scout Toru Sugiura representing the organization. According to reports by the Japanese media, the meeting lasted more than three hours, which is considerably longer than the one-to-two-hour discussions Oda had with representatives of several other MLB clubs. The pitcher was accompanied by his mother and his high school baseball coach, Hiroaki Murata, to the meeting. Oda is scheduled to meet as many as 12 MLB teams.

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Following the meeting, Carr offered a strong endorsement of the teenager, describing him as the best pitcher in the world at 18. He also compared Oda’s potential to the excitement surrounding Japanese pitching prospect Roki Sasaki.

The 18-year-old right-hander stands 6-foot-1, weighs approximately 180 pounds, and has touched 97 mph with his fastball. He also possesses a deep secondary arsenal that includes a slider, curveball, changeup, splitter, and cutter.

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“We’ve produced and developed many trailblazers over the years. We’ve also sent other Asian players to MLB. This was an opportunity for him to understand that taking on new challenges as a trailblazer is part of the Dodgers’ DNA,” Sanchez quoted Carr on Dodgers Nation.

The Dodgers’ interest in Oda is not a sudden development. The organization has followed him closely through his high school career, and general manager Brandon Gomes had previously acknowledged that the club viewed him as an exceptionally talented prospect.

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If Oda skips NPB and joins the Dodgers directly, his recruitment could serve as an example for young Japanese talents. It can help convince young players to take the MLB route through the Dodgers instead of beginning their professional careers in Japan.

His admiration for the Dodgers is another factor working in the franchise’s favor. Oda considers Yoshinobu Yamamoto his favorite player and reportedly follows only the Dodgers among MLB teams on Instagram.

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Though the Yomiuri Giants selected him with the first overall pick in the 2026 NPB Draft, the teenager has maintained his intention to pursue a professional career in the United States rather than begin in Japan.

The looming lockout could complicate the Dodgers’ plans

Despite the encouraging developments, the Dodgers could face an obstacle beyond their control. MLB’s collective bargaining agreement expires on December 1, 2026, and a potential lockout could complicate the international signing process.

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Oda could be forced to consider attending an American college if he cannot secure an opportunity with an MLB organization before the current CBA expires.

However, the Dodgers have made a strong impression, according to the insider. Their success with Ohtani, Yamamoto, and Sasaki has already established Los Angeles as a major destination for Japanese players.

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Signing Oda would further strengthen that reputation while potentially giving the organization another high-ceiling Japanese pitching prospect to develop. The three-hour meeting in Yokohama does not guarantee a deal, but it demonstrates how seriously the Dodgers are approaching his recruitment.

For a franchise that continues to pursue the best international talent, landing Oda could be a significant victory and another step to keep Los Angeles the preferred MLB destination for Japan’s next generation of stars.