Dodgers Keep America’s World Series Hopes Alive Despite MLB Umpire’s Alleged Blue Jays Bias

The Toronto Blue Jays had probably planned for a Friday night drenched in champagne showers. However, the Los Angeles Dodgers were destined for a purposeful comeback. They stormed into Toronto, silenced 44,710 fans, and ruined Toronto’s after-party plans by forcing a Game 7. The Dodgers kept their fans’ World Series repeat hopes alive, but the game 6 win didn’t come easy. In the process, MLB umpires faced harsh criticism for allegedly favoring the Blue Jays.

Every fall, MLB handpicks its World Series umpiring crew from a pool of its highest-rated officials.

But this time, fans online have been quick to call them out for making all the wrong calls. Largely for missing multiple strike calls when Roki Sasaki was pitching.

Trailing 3-1 in the ninth inning, Addison Barger ripped a double that put two runners in scoring position with no outs. Though, the play turned a bit strange when Dodgers center fielder Justin Dean got time called after the ball got stuck under the outfield wall.

The Dodgers pulled rookie closer Roki Sasaki and turned to Tyler Glasnow, who’s in line to start the winner-take-all game on Saturday. Glasnow forced a pop-up from Ernie Clement and a flyout from Andrés Giménez for two quick outs.

Then came the final out. Left fielder Kiké Hernández caught Barger straying too far from second. And Miguel Rojas managed to get the ball just in time, tumbling over on the tag.

The Rogers Centre crowd, hoping for a 1993 Joe Carter-style celebration, was left stunned as a double play sealed the Dodgers’ 1-3 win. Despite the win, fans vented out real-time frustration on the umpiring crew, arguing that Sasaki could’ve thrown a clean 9th inning if it wasn’t for their poor calls.

Dodgers fans claimed the Blue Jays had the umpires on their side

A fan noted, “The umpire was closing his eyes every time Sasaki delivered a pitch. There wouldn’t have even been a threat in the 8th if the ump had eyeballs, and Sasaki could’ve thrown a clean 9th inning. Instead, we had to burn Glasnow because the HP ump clearly has cataracts.” Not just in Game 6, but even during Game 4, the umpires faced heavy criticism from both Dodgers and Blue Jays fans.

While opinions were divided, both fan bases agreed on one thing — MLB’s choice of umpiring crew was disappointing.

“Thankfully, it worked out, despite this Umpire missing multiple strike calls when Roki was pitching.” Dodgers fans argued that missed strikes forced the team to bring in Tyler Glasnow earlier than planned.

Many felt the umpires were favoring the Blue Jays. “THIS UMPIRE IS A F——-G TERROR**T. If he’s AMERICAN, DO NOT LET HIM BACK INTO THE STATES.” The anger was directed at home plate umpire Adam Hamari. Even though the Dodgers won, those missed calls added to the tension.

The frustration grew pitch by pitch. “Roki just got robbed of a strikeout. What is this umpire looking at?” To Dodgers fans, Sasaki deserved that strikeout, but the umpire wouldn’t call it.

That’s why many Dodgers fans believed the Jays had the umpires on their side. “The Jays even had the home plate umpire on the payroll tonight and still lost.” In their eyes, even with biased officiating, the Blue Jays couldn’t pull off the win.

In the end, the Dodgers got the job done. Despite bad calls and fan frustration, they stayed focused, fought hard, and forced a thrilling Game 7 — keeping their World Series repeat hopes alive.