Dodgers’ Latest Move for Shohei Ohtani Called an ‘Absolute Desperation’ After Season’s On the Line vs. Brewers

Desperate times call for drastic measures, like making a struggling Shohei Ohtani hit leadoff in the must-win NLCS Game 4. That just worked in the bottom of the second inning, as Shotime gave his team the long-awaited home run, making the scoreboard 4-0. While it came with a spooky moment, too, the Dodgers had their reasons for this move.

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The Los Angeles Dodgers are trailing 3-0 in the best-of-seven series. As Thursday’s game will decide whether the defending World Series Champions’ playoff run remains alive, manager Dave Roberts is pulling all the stops. However, Dodgers fans online don’t have much faith in the team’s latest move.

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Ahead of NLCS Game 4 against the Milwaukee Brewers, the Dodgers announced a lineup shakeup.

From batting No. 6 in Game 3, the Dodgers have pushed Ohtani up to the No.1 spot with the series hanging in the balance. The Japanese superstar has not hit leadoff in this postseason until now. Talkin’ Baseball posted the update on X.

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“After batting sixth yesterday and going 1-for-2 with a walk, Shohei Ohtani is being moved up to the leadoff spot with the Dodgers’ season on the line. Ohtani hasn’t batted leadoff a single time this postseason until now,” wrote Talkin’ Baseball.

Dave Roberts initially wanted to sit Ohtani in Game 3 of the NLCS to give his body some rest. The skipper’s concerns are understandable after injuries plagued Ohtani all season.

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However, the multi-time MVP was adamant that he could help the team and, as always, the Dodgers supported his decision.

Ohtani went 1-for-2 with a walk to reach base during the Dodgers’ 6-2 loss to the Brewers. His performance at plate appeared to have given Dave Roberts hope.

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“The work, being here till 9 o’clock two nights ago working, the at-bats yesterday — for me, baking all that in, I felt, ‘Absolutely, put him at the top,'” Roberts told the reporters during his presser, per ESPN.

“I feel good about him taking five at-bats and giving us our best chance to win and produce runs today.”

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This postseason, Ohtani has hit only 4 singles in 22 at-bats. He has not hit a home run since August 18. Meanwhile, the Dodgers themselves have struggled with offense in the playoffs.

They have slashed .188/.264/.308 with a .572 OPS. In the three NLCS games, they have recorded only 2 extra-base hits, with none from Ohtani. Yet the team is putting him leadoff against lefty Shane Drohan for Game 4.

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After the NLDS shifted to Atlanta, Ohtani hit in the No. 4 and No. 5 spots against the Braves. His No. 6 start in Game 3 is the lowest he has ever started a game since 2020.

Now, with Ohtani making the lineup jump, fans expressed their doubts about the decision.

Fans air their doubts after the Dodgers pushed Ohtani to leadoff

Shohei Ohtani has not hit leadoff against a left-hander since September 2. After the Dodgers reinstated him following his IL stint, Ohtani hit second against southpaw pitching, platooning with Mookie Betts at leadoff.

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When the Dodgers announced Shohei Ohtani as the leadoff batter in the do-or-die NLCS Game 4, fans on social media expressed their doubts. Some even labeled it desperate.

“Ohtani to LEADOFF with elimination on the line… gutsy move or absolute DESPERATION?” wrote one user.

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Another fan wanted top prospect Josue De Paula at the plate. They wrote, “Roberts is trolling us. JDP is right there, man.”

One remarked that the Dodgers’ dependence on Ohtani will not help them win the series. The user commented, “He’s the reason they’re gonna lose this series.”

Another user just wrote, “Congratulations, Brewers,” taking a swipe at the defending World Series champions.

A frustrated fan wrote, “If they wanted to win they would’ve have sat him out the whole series.”

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The fan may not want to see Ohtani in the lineup, but the Dodgers are trusting him to win the game. And the two-way phenom just proved himself.

In the bottom of the 2nd inning, Shohei Ohtani hit a three-run homer, ending his drought and having a mic-drop moment at LA right after he was called old on a stream.

Only one team—the Boston Red Sox—has come out victorious after trailing 3-0 against the New York Yankees in the 2004 ALCS. From there, the Red Sox eventually went on to win the World Series and end their 86-year drought.

On Thursday, fans will see whether the Dodgers can channel their inner Red Sox from 2004. And if Shohei Ohtani’s homer becomes the push the franchise needed.