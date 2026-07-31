Dodgers Legend Set to Receive One of the Biggest Honors of His Legendary Career at 67

“I’m proof that great things can happen to ordinary people if they work hard and never give up.” That’s certainly true for the former baseball player, as his wait will finally come to an end after nearly two years. The Hollywood Walk of Fame features more than 2,800 stars honoring legends from various fields. This August, Orel Hershiser, who finished his career with a 204-150 record and a 3.48 ERA across 510 appearances, will finally receive the recognition he deserves.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“EXCLUSIVE: Dodger Legend Orel Hershiser will be honored by Hollywood Chamber of Commerce with a Hollywood Walk of Fame star in the category of Sports Entertainment,” Variety reported on X. “The ceremony will be held on August 13, at 11:30 am at 6755 Hollywood Boulevard.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced Orel Hershiser as a member of the Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2025 back in June 2024. Yet his star ceremony remained pending until now. According to the rules, they have two years to schedule a star ceremony before it expires, and with that, Hershiser’s time for the star ceremony has finally come.

In the Class of 2025, the only other honoree in the Sports Entertainment category was former English soccer player and co-owner of Inter Miami CF, David Beckham.

ADVERTISEMENT

Born in 1958, the 67-year-old Hershiser has enjoyed a long stint with baseball in various capacities. Following a prolific 18-season-long pitching career in the MLB, the former player served as the pitching coach for the Texas Rangers from 2002 to 2005. After his retirement, Hershiser also built a career as an announcer and a color analyst for the Dodgers.

Hershiser’s journey in broadcasting began in 2000 when he worked for the Little League World Series on ESPN and ABC. During the 2001 season, he also worked on Wednesday Night Baseball on ESPN. Following his coaching stint, he rejoined ESPN as an analyst in 2006. At the channel, Hershiser worked for Sunday Night Baseball, Baseball Tonight, and the Little League World Series.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hershiser left ESPN in 2014 to join the Dodgers as a television analyst for their regional sports network, SportsNet LA. Alongside Charley Steiner and Nomar Garciaparra, he called the Dodgers’ road games. Since 2017, Hershiser has been part of the Dodgers’ primary broadcast team with Joe Davis.

According to Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times on X, Clayton Kershaw, Dave Roberts, Joe Davis, and Jaime Jarrin will be the speakers during Hershiser’s star ceremony. Bob Costas will be the emcee during the occasion.

ADVERTISEMENT

As Hershiser becomes a part of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, let’s have a look at his legendary MLB career.

A highlight of Orel Hershiser’s MLB career

A couple of weeks shy of turning 25, Orel Hershiser made his big-league debut for the Los Angeles Dodgers in September 1983. His MLB career began as a reliever against the Montreal Expos. Before making it to the major leagues, he spent five years in the minors after the Dodgers drafted him out of Bowling Green State University in 1979. However, once his pro career began, Hershiser did not have to look back.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nicknamed the Bulldog by his legendary manager, Tommy Lasorda, Hershiser proved his worth once he became part of the rotation in 1984. In his rookie season against the Cubs, Hershiser threw his first complete game on June 29, 1984. He allowed only one run and eight strikeouts.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 1988 season was one to remember for Hershiser. From August 30 to September 28 that year, he threw 59 scoreless innings in a row. Hershiser broke Don Drysdale’s 1968 record to become the record holder in MLB. His incredible performance stretched into the postseason as well.

Hershiser became the NLCS MVP after pitching in Games 1, 3, and 7, alongside recording a save in Game 4 without a day’s rest. His Game 7 performance marked another shutout of the year. Hershiser’s incredible run continued in the World Series against the A’s as he was announced the World Series MVP.

The RHP’s glory days continued even after the 13 seasons he spent with the Dodgers. In 1995, after signing with Cleveland, Hershiser returned to the postseason once again. Against the Red Sox in the ALDS, Hershiser looked like his old self when he threw his first shutout game. Then, facing the Seattle Mariners in the ALCS, he posted a 1.29 ERA with a 2-0 record.

ADVERTISEMENT

The coveted 200-wins club also did not remain out of Hershiser’s achievement list. He achieved the feat at the end of his career against the Montreal Expos on July 22, 1999, as a New York Mets player. Hershiser also had his last playoff hurrah with the Mets, when he allowed only 1 hit in 5.1 innings. On October 3, 1999, Hershiser recorded his final start as a Met. In the same game, he also reached the 2,000th strikeout mark.

Now, as Orel Hershiser prepares to receive his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the honor serves as another milestone in a career that has already secured its place in baseball history.