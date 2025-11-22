Dodgers Linked with Potential $325M Blockbuster Homecoming Solving Mookie Betts RF Puzzle

Even though the Dodgers brought home the 2025 World Series title, they’re definitely not flawless. Note: Defense is still their most prominent soft spot!

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Remember NLDS Game 1? Teoscar Hernandez took a lazy, sideways route on a J.T. Realmuto liner to right, and the Phillies cleared the bases because of it. And that’s just one example of how shaky the Dodgers’ defense has been, especially with Hernandez in right field.

But what can they really do when Mookie Betts is thriving at shortstop? And what happens if someone with stronger defensive metrics at shortstop is brought in? Well, MLB insider Ken Rosenthal stirred that conversation again, hinting at a possible reunion that could finally fix the Dodgers’ outfield problem.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Rangers want to shed payroll, and Seager still has six years left on a very big contract.” Rosenthal reflected on how Seager is available to pick!

For the unversed, Corey Seager spent six seasons with the Dodgers from 2015 to 2021, and that stretch included his MVP performances as their shortstop in the 2020 NLCS and World Series. Notably, in 2020, he actually led all major-league shortstops with a .952 fielding percentage. So it made perfect sense when the Rangers jumped in with a massive 10-year, $325 million deal!

USA Today via Reuters Oct 27, 2023; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) hits a two-run home run during the ninth inning in game one of the 2023 World Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

But in classic Rangers fashion, they’re now looking to trim payroll. And Seager, with $189 million still owed through 2031, is suddenly someone they’re open to moving.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, how would a Seager reunion help fix the Dodgers’ defensive issues?

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Well, fitting Seager into the Dodgers’ lineup wouldn’t be a problem. Reportedly, Betts has been the most flexible player in baseball the past few years, bouncing between right field, second base, and shortstop. He even led all shortstops in defensive runs saved in 2025.

In contrast, second base was one of the few trouble spots for L.A. last season. Tommy Edman handled most of the workload there but struggled offensively, slashing just .225/.274/.382 over 97 games. So, if the Dodgers brought Seager back, they could easily shift Betts to second and tighten things up immediately.

Or they could move Betts back to right field, where he’s already won six Gold Gloves… In doing so, push out Teoscar Hernandez, whose defense has been a recurring liability. So, the point is, if the Dodgers can land Seager, a lineup shake-up that strengthens both the infield and outfield becomes very realistic.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Dodgers need an additional boost to amp up their outfielding

Dealing with Teoscar Hernandez would not solve the Dodgers’ defensive issues!!!

Well, the Dodgers’ best move might be to go after Kyle Tucker and slot him into right field. Why? He’s an above-average defender and would be a major offensive upgrade compared to what they got out of Michael Conforto in left field last season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moreover, the Dodgers could also look into bringing back Cody Bellinger in free agency. His ability to play all three outfield spots and first base is precisely the kind of versatility the Dodgers’ front office loves.

Fortunately, both Tucker and Bellinger are rumored to be with the Dodgers!

Another option is Luis Robert Jr. from the White Sox. He’s a possible trade target, and if he can deliver like his Silver Slugger-worthy performance in 2023, a few gaps would get filled for the team.

And if they did land Robert, he’d instantly boost their outfield defense, especially playing next to Andy Pages.

So yes, the Dodgers do have several paths to improve their defense. But a reunion with Seager might still be the best and most impactful solution of them all.