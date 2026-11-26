The Dodgers have watched their bullpen depth shrink through injuries, departures, and roster changes. Ben Casparius’ Tommy John surgery has made that problem harder to ignore. The 2024 World Series winner with the Dodgers will miss the 2027 season, removing another arm from the pitching staff. His absence puts more pressure on the front office to strengthen the bullpen.

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“Ben Casparius underwent right UCL surgery; will miss the 2027 season,” reported Underdog MLB.

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Ben Casparius’ Tommy John surgery is difficult news, but likely the right decision for the Dodgers. The Dodgers can now address his damaged elbow ligament instead of pushing another uncertain comeback. Casparius had avoided major injuries before 2026, making this season an unfamiliar and frustrating setback. A minor calf cramp in 2025 caused no injured-list stay or lasting interruption that season. His recovery now matters more than rushing him back before his arm is ready.

The warning signs appeared early, before Casparius could establish any rhythm during the 2026 season. He made only 5 major league appearances, allowing 5 runs across 4.2 innings overall. He posted a 9.64 ERA and a troubling 2.14 WHIP through April. The Dodgers placed him on the injured list April 13 with right shoulder inflammation. He later moved to the 60-day list, leaving his return uncertain for months that season.

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Casparius returned through Triple-A Oklahoma City in late June-July, but his control never fully returned. Across 12 appearances and 10.1 innings, he posted a 7.84 ERA and 15 walks. After his final appearance in mid-August, the Dodgers shut him down because of arm fatigue in September. His elbow surgery now addresses ligament damage, although it does not directly treat shoulder inflammation. The operation gives him time to recover properly, rather than chasing another difficult return.

The contrast with 2025 made another rushed return especially difficult to justify for Los Angeles. Casparius had thrown 77.2 innings that year, finishing with a 4.64 ERA. He appeared in 46 games, offering middle relief and occasional spot starts when needed. His absence removes a cost-controlled option who could cover several innings without stretching other relievers. That role matters when starters leave early, and the bullpen must cover extra outs.

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Other Dodgers pitchers have shown Tommy John surgery can lead to strong returns afterward. Walker Buehler underwent the operation in 2015 and returned to the majors in 2017. His first brief season back brought a 7.71 ERA across just 9⅓ major-league innings pitched. His first full season, 2018, was far better, producing a 2.62 ERA over 137.1 innings. Evan Phillips returned 13 months after surgery and posted a 3.46 ERA in 2026.

Phillips had recorded a 3.62 ERA across 54.2 innings before his 2025 elbow surgery. Casparius will need patience, especially after losing nearly all of his 2026 season to injuries. The Dodgers’ bullpen ranked seventh with a 3.19 ERA during the 2026 regular season. That strong ranking makes the coming departures and injuries more important, not less concerning. The group could look very different by opening day, with several familiar arms gone.

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Phillips signed with Atlanta, Bubic with Cleveland, while Vesia, Treinen and Graterol hit free agency. Halvorsen also faces all of 2027 away after undergoing Tommy John surgery this month. Will Klein expects to return for spring training after elbow surgery to remove bone chips. Díaz is recovering from elbow surgery, while Scott, Henriquez, Stewart and Dreyer remain options. But losing Phillips and Casparius reduces the choices behind that group, particularly for middle innings.

Adrian Morejon could help replace those innings after an excellent season with San Diego. He finished 2026 with a 2.83 ERA, 107 strikeouts, and 86 innings in 76 appearances. His 2.08 ERA in 2025 and setup role show recent high-leverage value to San Diego. However, Morejon declined a $23.15 million qualifying offer, meaning signing him costs draft compensation. Vesia posted a 2.64 ERA, 74 strikeouts over 58 innings; Dodgers ties could ease reunion.