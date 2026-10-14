Dodgers Make a Desperate $97 Move for Fans, but It Backfires Poorly

Even a ticket price cut is drawing criticism for the Dodgers. Down 0-2 to the Brewers in the NLCS, Los Angeles is heading home needing every bit of support it can get. So the franchise dropped ticket prices for Game 3, a move designed to fill Dodger Stadium. But now, that had become a talking point.

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“Tickets for NLCS Game 3 at Dodger Stadium tomorrow are down to as low as $97… This game will be as close to a must-win as it gets, and we NEED fans there to be as loud as possible,” wrote Dodgers Nation.

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The Los Angeles Dodgers are facing a difficult situation after losing their first 2 NLCS games against Milwaukee. After Monday’s 7-4 defeat, ticket prices for their return to Dodger Stadium dropped sharply. TickPick reported a 40% price drop, with Game 3 tickets starting at $91. StubHub listings started at $97, while SeatGeek tickets were available from around $95.

Game 4 tickets also became cheaper, with TickPick listings starting at $89 for Thursday’s game. A potential Game 5 was listed from $109, giving fans cheaper options if the series continues. The falling prices come as LA needs a response to avoid falling further behind Milwaukee.

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Lower ticket prices may draw fans, but only wins will matter. Game 3 is now a must-win; another loss puts the Dodgers on the brink of elimination. For now, the Dodgers must focus on fixing their offense. Some fans have already expressed skepticism about the team’s chances.

One fan said, “Who can blame em???” while another fan backed this, saying, “There’s a reason tickets are cheaper; everyone knows this series is over.”

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Some fans have even lost hope and said, “It’s over,” and “Too much money to watch my beloved Dodgers choke.”

Another fan trolled the Dodgers, saying, “Gonna finally pack the place eh?” talking about how parts of the Dodgers stadium were empty during the NLDS game against the Braves.

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Some fans even had a dig about the hidden costs associated with the trip to the stadium.

“Yea and parking is still $65,” one comment read.

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The ticket prices have changed considerably since the series began, when demand was much stronger. Before Game 1, the cheapest tickets in Los Angeles were reportedly around $148, compared with $91 after the Dodgers fell behind. Resale prices fluctuate by demand and seat location; the Dodgers’ on-field performance will ultimately determine attendance.

The organization has seen ticket prices fall before, including an official season-ticket reduction announced in 2011. That move covered 96% of season-ticket seats for 2012, with some prices falling by as much as 60%, although that was mainly because the then Dodgers owner Frank McCourt had filed for bankruptcy. Attendance later increased, although several factors contributed to that change.

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The current situation has become more concerning because of how the Dodgers have played against Milwaukee. The Dodgers lost Game 1 by 2-1 before surrendering a 7-4 result in Game 2. The Dodgers managed only 3 hits in Monday’s loss, while the Brewers collected 12. Milwaukee also erased Los Angeles’ early lead by scoring 4 additional runs during the game.

William Contreras had 3 hits and 3 RBIs, helping the Brewers take control when the Dodgers needed crucial outs. The difference in offensive production has left Los Angeles searching for answers before they enter home field. Their next game now carries greater importance because another defeat would leave little room for mistakes.

Shohei Ohtani’s struggles compound the problem: 0-for-4 in Game 2, 3 hits in 20 postseason at-bats, and injuries (right biceps, left knee) had Roberts considering benching him for Game 3. Freddie Freeman, Will Smith, Max Muncy and Teoscar Hernández must also provide more consistent support.

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The Dodgers cannot rely on one player to solve their offensive problems against Milwaukee, as occurred in 2025. They need better hitting across the lineup and a stronger performance from their pitching staff.

That makes Wednesday’s Game 3 especially important, as another loss would put Los Angeles behind 0-3. The Dodgers would then need to win 4 consecutive games to reach the World Series. Only the 2004 Boston Red Sox have overcome a 0-3 postseason deficit to win a best-of-seven series. Boston defeated the Yankees in the ALCS before sweeping St. Louis to capture the World Series.

The Dodgers have recovered from a 0-2 NLCS deficit before, defeating Atlanta in 7 games during their 2020 World Series run. That comeback offers a reminder that the series is not decided yet, but the Dodgers cannot afford another slow start. A victory would cut Milwaukee’s lead to 2-1 and give the team a chance to rebuild momentum.